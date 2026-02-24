Lizzo Jokes She 'Throws A– Better' Than Harry Styles on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Lizzo is keeping things playful when it comes to her famous friends. During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Grammy winner joked that she "throws a– better" than Harry Styles, drawing big laughs from the audience.

In a preview clip from the episode airing Tuesday, Feb. 24, host Jennifer Hudson asked Lizzo to weigh in on who has better dance moves — her or the former One Direction star.

According to Billboard, Lizzo smiled as she gave credit to Styles' "Aperture" music video, which features bold choreography. Still, she did not back down.

"I'm gonna have to say I throw a– better than Harry Styles," Lizzo said with a laugh. "Sorry, Harry!"

The two artists have shared the stage before, including a performance during Styles' 2022 Coachella headlining set. Their friendship has been well known among fans, making Lizzo's comment feel more like friendly teasing than rivalry.

When the conversation shifted to dream collaborations, Lizzo had a quick answer. She revealed that she once nearly formed a group with SZA and Kehlani.

"I think this one's easy, because we almost formed a band," she said. "But SZA and Kehlani. It would be punk rock. We'd all have mohawks."

Lizzo Opens Up About Fame and New Puppy

Beyond the jokes, Lizzo also shared personal moments during the interview. She introduced her new puppy, Anastasia, and spoke about the ups and downs of fame with Hudson.

The two singers connected over their shared experiences in the spotlight.

The appearance comes shortly after Lizzo wrapped a mini-residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club, where she performed six shows over three nights from Feb. 20 to 22, NY Morningstar reported.

On the music front, Lizzo has not released a full album since teasing Love in Real Life in 2025.

Instead of dropping the planned project, she surprised fans with the mixtape "My Face Hurts From Smiling" in June of that year.

In a past interview, she explained that the original album "just wasn't what [she] was feeling right now."

"I need to do s–t differently," she said at the time, adding that she wanted to follow her instincts moving forward.