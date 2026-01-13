Lizzo Ends Legal Battle Over Unreleased Track Linked to Sydney Sweeney Controversy

Lizzo has reportedly resolved a legal dispute over her unreleased song, "I'm Goin' in Till October," which referenced Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle jeans campaign.

According to a recent federal court filing obtained by Rolling Stone, lawyers for GRC Trust confirmed a "settlement in principle" with the Grammy-winning singer.

They expect to file a dismissal of the case with prejudice within 60 days, meaning the matter cannot be brought to court again.

The lawsuit stemmed from a TikTok post Lizzo shared last August, in which she previewed the song while washing a Porsche and wearing a denim top.

According to RollingStone, in the clip, she rapped, "Bitch, I got good jeans like I'm Sydney," a playful nod to Sweeney's American Eagle ad slogan, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

The campaign had stirred controversy after critics argued it promoted white beauty standards and eugenics, sparking national debate.

GRC Trust filed their lawsuit on October 21, claiming Lizzo's track infringed on the copyright of the song "Win or Lose (We Tried)," allegedly by soul artist Sam Dees.

The trust argued that Lizzo and Atlantic Records benefited from the sample, even though the song had never been officially released or monetized.

Lizzo's representatives previously expressed surprise at the lawsuit, telling Rolling Stone, "To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetized, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song."

Lizzo's TikTok Track Sparks Copyright Debate

Despite remaining unreleased, GRC Trust maintained that the song's TikTok debut constituted public distribution.

"It is antiquated to claim that a song is not 'released' when it is streamed through TikTok – one of the largest musical platforms in the world – to the public," their legal team said, HNHH reported.

The track itself referenced Sweeney directly, with lyrics like, "Bitch, I got good jeans like I'm Sydney," using wordplay between "jeans" and "genes."

Lizzo's playful jab quickly drew attention amid the ongoing debate over the ad campaign.

This case is not Lizzo's first brush with copyright issues. She previously faced a claim over her hit "Truth Hurts," which led to a countersuit and a private settlement in 2022.

Lizzo has also spoken publicly about her concerns regarding copyright and sampling in hip-hop, saying on the "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" podcast, "Hip-hop's medium was sampling. Sampling is a Black art that bred hip-hop. And now sampling is synonymous with theft."