Lizzo Moved to Tears Discussing Minneapolis ICE Violence and Death of Activist Shirley Raines

Lizzo became emotional while speaking out about violence connected to ICE immigration enforcement in Minneapolis and the death of Los Angeles activist Shirley Raines.

In two heartfelt social media messages shared Wednesday, Jan. 28, the Grammy-winning singer addressed both tragedies, calling attention to community pain and urging people with resources to help.

In a video posted to her platforms, Lizzo spoke about Minneapolis, the city where she once lived while building her music career.

She reacted to the unrest surrounding ICE operations in the area and shared ways supporters could take action.

"I know it can feel helpless watching all of this unfold on our phones," she said, before explaining that she had spoken with local organizers to find real ways to help, Se7en reported.

Lizzo highlighted a GoFundMe created by Jayla Ramirez, who wrote that her father was detained by ICE in Minneapolis.

The family is seeking $20,000 for bail and $10,000 for legal fees. Lizzo also encouraged support for local businesses acting as community aid centers, including Smitten Kitten and Glam Doll Donuts.

She noted that Glam Doll Donuts is located near the site where ICU nurse Alex Pretti was killed by an ICE agent on Jan. 24.

Lizzo Says She's Not Asking Fans to Donate

The singer made it clear she was not pressuring struggling fans to donate. "I am fully aware of the financial recession that we're going through in this country," Lizzo said.

"I am never ever asking my fans or anyone who is in a less fortunate financial situation than me to donate."

She added that her message was aimed at people with the ability to help who may not know where to start.

According to Billboard, holding back tears, Lizzo reflected on Minneapolis' history of injustice. "My heart goes out to Minneapolis," she said.

She named Philando Castile, Jamar Clark, and George Floyd, pointing out that pain has returned again and again, but so has strength. "What I've also seen is the community rise up every single time," she added.

ICE has maintained a strong presence in Minneapolis throughout January, leading to protests nationwide. Pretti is one of two civilians killed by ICE officers this month.

The administration has said both deaths were acts of self-defense, though many critics disagree.

Soon after addressing Minneapolis, Lizzo shared another emotional update about Shirley Raines, a longtime activist in Los Angeles. Raines, founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, died at age 58. Her charity confirmed the news but did not share a cause of death.

"I am devastated," Lizzo said tearfully on Instagram Stories. She called Raines an "incredible woman" and remembered how she offered support during difficult moments.

"People like her are rare," Lizzo said. "Her work is not over. She overserved the underserved."