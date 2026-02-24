New Rauw Alejandro and Jhayco Song Sparks Massive Reggaeton Beef: Cazzu, Christian Nodal and Bad Bunny Are in the Mix

It seems to be a never-ending story, and one that everyone has an opinion on: the end of Cazzu and Christian Nodal's relationship. His hasty marriage to Ángela Aguilar and the Mexican artist's significant absence from the life of Inti, the daughter he had with Cazzu, have fueled the controversy. In recent days, the scandal has resurfaced, adding new players to the mix: Rauw Alejandro, Jhayco, Tainy, and Bad Bunny.

Yes, even Benito, who honored Cazzu on his tour in Argentina and gave her the stage to sing Con Otra, alone and with the 90,000 people who filled the River Plate stadium at her feet.

The trigger this time was "Rosita," a song released the second week of February, sung and written by Rauw, Jhayco, and several others, and produced by Tainy. In the second verse, Jhayco sings:

"I'm going to break it and I'm going to fix it

This is politics so I can rob you

I'm going to marry you, Christian Nodal style.

The verse was very poorly received by the millions of people who have had a front-row seat to the breakup, the impromptu wedding, Inti's life and the subsequent controversies, including vicarious violence by withholding a travel permit so that the girl can go wherever her mother wants, and threats of lawsuits for unnecessary expenses.

Cazzu then unfollowed those involved, some of whom were supposedly friends. Both Rauw and Jhayco have responded to the criticism. Tainy simply posted a video of himself holding a pink mug.

This Wednesday, February 24th, Cazzu published a powerful open letter on her Substack account, clearly addressing those involved and making it clear that she is outraged by the issue, and not by herself. The title is "Diss Track."

The first shot was fired at Rauw Alejandro, with whom she has shared not only on stage, but also on private trips, including one when he was dating Rosalía and she was dating Nodal in Japan.

"Gossip sells more than art," one of them tweets, as if he were simply copying and pasting the first thought that came to mind. He says it as if it weren't exactly what they did and as if he weren't involved; he comes across as an outsider. He didn't say it, that's why he's innocent. Herein lies the first of the effects of male camaraderie: "I'm going to stand by your side and watch you commit the crime without saying a word; after all, it won't be my crime." Lukewarmness, a great enemy of good.

Cazzu era amiga de Rauw por eso le duele que el mencione lo que hizo Nodal con ella solo para sacar provecho de eso. pic.twitter.com/GyKMnGLwMh — bad girl (@xcjlsj) February 24, 2026

Then he's going after Jhayco and Tainy

The second one stands firm in his position because some know they're macabre, and even though he hugged me, he accepts what he is. The third or fourth (I don't know how many it took to construct such a forgettable piece) remain silent. These kinds of men love silence. For my part, I imagine them in a Miami studio that costs 2 or 3 thousand dollars an hour celebrating the most virtuous phrase while shouting "PALO! PALO!" and I burst out laughing.

One is saved and we infer that it is Bad Bunny.

But there's another kind of man, I call him a MAN, who tells me, "Did someone talk to you? This is wrong," and takes action. I've learned to choose my friends wisely, and that's a relief.

Why Benito? Because he's the only one who's done anything resembling consistency. His name was in the credits until yesterday. It's gone now.

Vamos a lo importante, en medio de la controversia con Cazzu, BAD BUNNY se despegó de Raw Alejandro y ya no aparece como autor de Rosita pic.twitter.com/uH4EgxDvKQ — Lau Albertini (@laualbertini) February 24, 2026

La noche del 14 de febrero en Buenos Aires fue pura emoción. 💥 Durante su “DeBí TiRAR Más FOToS World Tour”, Bad Bunny sorprendió al público al invitar al escenario a Cazzu, con quien en el pasado vivió un breve romance.



Juntos interpretaron “Loca Remix” y el estadio estalló… pic.twitter.com/8mRZShDcmU — Periodico Quequi (@PeriodicoQuequi) February 15, 2026

And she continues, taking us to the place where chauvinists and bullies use whatever they can to impose silence on women. A more grotesque and violent way of saying, "You look prettier when you're quiet." She, Cazzu, the Juliet of them all, chooses to keep exposing them, showing us the true victim with poetry, poetry so beautiful we can almost see and touch it.

The intimacy I'm describing unfolds on the left side of the screen. Meanwhile, on the right, you see disjointed posts from fools trying to escape the awakening of the people, the women's revolution. They pretend not to understand why "she's so bitter," "the silly woman is so resentful," but everyone sees them, the dividing line between right and left is blurring, and finally, they're caught red-handed in their sin. The real comrades are those who choose self-justification over empathy. A man with a loving soul isn't the problem; the real problem is called Chronicle of an Abandonment . And no, it's not me who's been abandoned. Are you following me or not? The real victim has a plump face and skin as smooth as a loaf of bread kneaded by God. There's very little time for the questions she asks, but I'm prepared, or at least that's what I want to think. I answer her truthfully while smiling—a big smile! I do it because we're happy. Happiness despite… "You'll never leave me?" a language that melts away, the voice of an angel. She understands what's happening better than a thousand useless rappers . My blood rushes to my head, it boils. I think about beef and diss tracks. People taking the time to produce, pay, "write" bars or verses to turn them into diss tracks, just like these two did before deciding to return to the love that binds them.

The entire text is a gem. It's worth reading in its entirety (it's in Spanish) and applauding wholeheartedly, even from afar.