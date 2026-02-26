Handyman Suing Kanye West for $1M Shares Hilarious Home Depot Trip in Kim Kardashian's Lamborghini

Testimony in a lawsuit against Kanye West revealed a bizarre episode involving a Home Depot trip in Kim Kardashian's Lamborghini, shedding light on tensions during renovations at West's $57 million Malibu mansion.

As per The New York Post, Tony Saxon, a handyman suing West for over $1 million in unpaid wages and unsafe working conditions, recounted the September 2021 incident while testifying Wednesday. Saxon said West asked if buying tools from Home Depot would speed up the renovation. After Saxon agreed, West drove him and another worker to the store in Kardashian's Lamborghini.

However, Saxon testified they spent an hour at Home Depot without purchasing any tools because West got distracted by a flower arrangement. Their next stop was a Malibu McDonald's, where Saxon helped West operate the cash register and pay with his phone.

Back at the property, after Saxon fell asleep, West called to report the Lamborghini had run out of gas. Saxon said he instructed West on using the phone's location feature and later found him face down in a ditch along Pacific Coast Highway. Saxon covered the gas cost, which West repaid the next day by drawing him a bath at the Nobu Hotel. Saxon also revealed West insisted he "always dress in black" after he showed up wearing a blue sweatshirt.

According to Courthouse News Service, Saxon was hired by Bianca Censori in September 2021 initially for painting but ended up overseeing a full interior overhaul, including stripping wiring, plumbing, floors, and fireplaces. Saxon said he often worked nights and lived on-site, abiding by West's demand to keep a low profile and wear only black clothing to avoid attracting authorities.

Saxon claims he was promised $20,000 per week but has been paid about $260,000, much of which went toward materials and other workers. He sustained a back injury during the project and was later tasked with preparing for West's "Sunday Service" event in a downtown warehouse.

West's attorney Andrew Cherkasky argued Saxon was an unlicensed independent contractor who misrepresented his credentials, was paid $240,000 for six weeks of work, damaged the home, and voluntarily quit with no outstanding invoices.

Testimony and text messages presented show an initially cordial relationship that soured before Saxon left the project. The lawsuit centers on claims of unpaid wages, unsafe conditions, and wrongful termination.