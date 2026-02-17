Bianca Censori Shows 'Surprise or Concern' and Appears 'Vulnerable' Days Before Kanye West Court Hearing

Bianca Censori was seen in West Hollywood on February 13, just a few days before her husband, Kanye West, is due to appear in court over a dispute regarding the renovation of a Malibu home.

The Grammy winner is being sued by Tony Saxon, the ex-project manager of his house, who is claiming unpaid wages and that the rapper has breached California's labor laws.

West has denied all allegations and asked for the case to be dismissed. Censori may be called to testify at the February 21 hearing.

The 31-year-old Australian model appeared visibly distracted, according to body language expert Judi James, who told The Mirror US that Censori seemed "distracted" and "concerned" as she handled her phone, "gazing at it intently as though concerned by a message."

James noted subtle signs of vulnerability, adding that "as she walks away, her back view seems to show her arms might be wrapped around her waist as though she might suddenly be feeling vulnerable here."

Public Image Shift and Personal Empowerment

Censori has been a very private figure for quite some time but opened up about her life in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. While most of the attention was on her provocative photos such as the one in which she is riding a black stallion completely nude, the magazine highlighted her words which marked her gaining of personal agency.

An insider described the interview as "liberating and cathartic" for Censori, noting she is "finally finding her voice" and asserting that she is "so much more than Kanye's sexy puppet."

The source emphasized that West "wasn't happy with a lot of what she shared" but recognized the power dynamic between them has changed.

"The days of him controlling her every move are now well gone because she simply won't stand for it anymore," the insider told Heat magazine.

Censori herself encouraged West to seek treatment for his bipolar disorder after noticing her own struggles with dysregulation and benzodiazepine self-medication.

"He even credited her with getting him into treatment a couple of months ago and that would never have happened earlier in their relationship," the source said, emphasizing the notable shift in her influence.

Divorce Rumors and Potential Tell-All

Speculation about the couple's relationship intensified after the Vanity Fair interview. Sources told Heat that Censori may be preparing an exit strategy, including possible bombshell voice notes she could release.

"At some point Bianca will walk away, she's already laid out the groundwork and has lawyers on standby ready for her to give the word," a source said.

The insider revealed that Censori has documented her experiences with West extensively.

"It's true Bianca was put through hell for the longest time and she's documented all of that, in voice notes as well as written form, and she says it's what keeps her sane during the low moments with Kanye, who can still feel like a human time bomb and can be scary to be around," the source explained.

According to the source, she is determined to "come out of this marriage on top," adding, "the more she can create her own identity now, the better off she'll be. And, if not, she's always got her tell all to shop around, there will be plenty of money on the table for that when she's ready."

Censori's shift from perceived submissive partner to a woman asserting her voice is evident to insiders.

"Her image of Kanye as this king on a throne has been shattered. She's seen him go from this huge star to being almost universally hated and that has absolutely changed things within their dynamic," the source added.