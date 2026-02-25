Kanye West Renovation Trial Opens With Sharp Contrast Between Visionary Plans and Injury Claims

Kanye West is facing a jury in Los Angeles over renovations to his Malibu mansion, as attorneys present competing versions of events surrounding the project. The dispute stems from claims by Tony Saxon that he was injured and terminated during the work.

West's legal team argues Saxon was an independent contractor who was paid for his work and is now blaming others for problems of his own making.

The criminal case launched on Tuesday in the central part of Los Angeles, as reported by Rolling Stone. At the opening statements, the lawyers outlined their versions of events surrounding the house designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Malibu Mansion Renovation Becomes Focus of Court Battle

Saxon's attorney, Ron Zambrano, told jurors that West envisioned transforming the property into an ultra-minimalist retreat. Zambrano said the plan involved stripping the house down as part of what he described as an evolving design experiment.

According to Zambrano, West wanted the home converted into an "off-the-grid shelter" that was "simple, fresh, clean, with everything removed to be ultra-minimalist." He said West directed that plumbing, toilets, windows, electrical outlets, wiring, fireplaces and other features be removed.

"He wanted no toilets. If people had to go Number 2, it was a hole in the ground," Zambrano told the jury.

Zambrano also said Saxon was hired in multiple roles, including project manager, security guard and live-in caretaker. He claimed Saxon was injured while helping remove heavy chimney structures and later fired after raising safety concerns about generators on the property.

"Ye didn't just dismantle this beach house, he dismantled the rule book," Zambrano said in court, adding that Saxon was removed after speaking up.

Saxon maintains that he was not paid $75,000 for the work he completed and that he is suing for more than $1 million in damages, as per the court papers. He states that he sustained permanent injuries which have limited his capability to undertake work.

Defense Says Contractor 'Destroyed the Ando House'

West's attorney, Andrew Cherkasky, presented a different narrative, telling jurors that Saxon was paid more than $240,000 for roughly six weeks of work and was not a licensed contractor.

Cherkasky said West respected the home as an "architectural gem" and envisioned living there in a beach-camping style with his children. He argued that Saxon was hired for "renovation prep work" but instead "destroyed the Ando house."

The defense also disputed Saxon's claims of injury. Cherkasky said there is "not a single medical record" documenting an on-the-job injury and rejected allegations that Saxon broke his neck while working.

"[Saxon] claimed he broke his neck working for Ye. He did not," Cherkasky said.

He told jurors the case "comes down to credibility."

Jury Selection Draws Strong Opinions About Kanye West

During jury selection, prospective jurors were asked if they had any preconceived ideas about West or his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to the New York Post, some jurors expressed criticism of West's past public statements.

One said, "I've seen some of the rants," while another said her opinion had "shifted negatively." A retired juror reportedly said she did not like West's views regarding Jewish people.

The trial has also drawn attention to Censori's fashion choices.

During jury questioning, several prospective jurors reportedly commented on her appearances at public events, including past red carpet outfits. One juror said, "I don't like what he supports," referencing West's public statements.

Both West and Censori are expected to testify, according to court proceedings.