Bunnie Xo Details Nearly Yearlong Affair That Rocked Marriage to Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo is opening up about one of the darkest chapters in her marriage to Jelly Roll, revealing that a nearly yearlong affair once pushed their relationship to the brink.

During a February 25 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host spoke candidly about the highs and lows of her love story while promoting her memoir, "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic."

She shared that early in their marriage, both she and Jelly Roll were "so hard-headed and stubborn," describing that time as filled with "a lot of toxicity."

The couple eloped after just one month of dating in 2016. At the time, Bunnie said she was not looking for love.

"And then here comes this cute, chubby-cheeked Southern man who just drew me in," she recalled. Despite the fast start, the relationship soon faced serious trouble, Billboard reported.

Bunnie revealed that Jelly Roll engaged in a nearly yearlong affair two years into their marriage. When she found out, she was devastated. Instead of placing all the blame on him, she chose to reflect on her own patterns.

"Instead of looking at him and being like, 'This is your fault,' I looked within myself and was like, 'Why do I keep attracting these types of men?'" she told host Kelly Clarkson.

Bunnie Xo Says She Left Jelly Roll After Affair

Bunnie Xo admitted she left him after discovering the betrayal. "I did," she said plainly. "I left, and he came and got me."

The couple later sought therapy and worked through their issues together. Bunnie explained that her decision to give him another chance came from her belief in growth and redemption.

"I thank God for second chances because I am a second chance," she shared in a separate interview on The Howard Stern Show. "They don't deserve third chances, but they do deserve a second chance."

According to Complex, Bunnie described the affair as one of the "darkest times" in her life. In her memoir, she wrote that the emotional pain was so overwhelming she briefly struggled with thoughts of ending her life.

Today, the couple appears stronger. Bunnie told Clarkson that giving Jelly Roll another opportunity was "the best decision I've ever made." Still, she made her stance clear with humor: "Will he get a third? Absolutely f—ing not."