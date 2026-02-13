Bunnie Xo Details Scary Mental Health Battle Tied to GLP-1 Medication

Bunnie Xo, host of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast and author of the upcoming memoir "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic," revealed she experienced a frightening mental health episode tied to GLP-1 medication in December 2025.

In an exclusive interview with People, Xo shared, "That was one of the darkest times of my life and it was scary.

Before this, I prided myself on the fact that I only had anxiety. I never had depression. So when you get slammed with suicidal ideation and visions and just, oh, it was horrific."

The country star Jelly Roll's wife explained that the experience was unlike anything she had faced.

"You want to have anxiety because you want to be scared to die. You don't want to have depression because you literally don't care if you want to die. So yeah, it was really dark," Xo said.

Xo confirmed that the difficult episode was connected to her use of a GLP-1 medication.

"Honestly, I just went through a bout of suicidal ideation from using a GLP-1, which I really think people need to talk more about this. I just told them, I said, 'I haven't had suicidal ideation like this since 2020.' That's how bad it was."

Bunnie Xo Opens Up About Rough December

While Xo said she is doing well now, she acknowledged, "December was a rough month, let me tell you."

She shared that her decision to try the medication was motivated by her family health history. "Both my parents had diabetes. So my insulin numbers are really crazy and my body just cannot tolerate it," she explained.

Xo also reflected on societal pressures and personal struggles with body image, Yahoo reported.

"I wish I could be part of the cool crowd and be skinny and freaking not have a care in the world," she said, highlighting the emotional weight that came with her health choices.

The host offered words of encouragement for others who might face similar mental health challenges.

"I just want people to know you're not alone. Everybody goes through ups and downs and you are worth staying here. Please stay. Everybody, please stay because you're here for a reason and you're going through this, but do not make a permanent decision based on a temporary emotion because it will go away."

Xo's upcoming memoir, "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic," set to release on February 17, 2026.