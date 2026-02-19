Bunnie Xo Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts After Jelly Roll's Affair

Bunnie Xo is opening up about one of the darkest moments of her life, revealing she contemplated suicide after learning her husband, Jelly Roll, had an affair.

In her new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, the 46-year-old author shares painful details about her marriage struggles in 2018, two years after the couple wed.

At the time, she suspected the singer was being unfaithful as their relationship grew tense and filled with frequent fights.

After one explosive argument, Jelly Roll moved out of their Nashville home. Bunnie writes that she became "depressed" during their time apart.

When she showed up unannounced at one of his local concerts, he reacted angrily. She later discovered he had an ex-fling staying at a nearby hotel.

The confirmation of the affair came through a third party. "She'd confirmed all the suspicions and fears I'd felt for the past ten months," Bunnie wrote. That night, she says, she hit rock bottom.

"That night I contemplated taking my life," she shared. "The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all."

According to People, she described holding a bottle of pills and wondering "what it would feel like to die from an overdose." She also recalled thinking, "Would J even care if I was dead?"

Bunnie Xo Details Three-Month Split

Instead of acting on those thoughts, Bunnie says she took a deep breath and made a different choice.

"Tomorrow is a new day. Time to get the f**k out of here," she wrote. She moved back to Las Vegas and separated from Jelly Roll for three months, Daily Mail reported.

The couple later tried to repair their marriage, though Bunnie says the healing process was far from easy.

She learned the affair lasted ten months and included emotional ties that hurt her deeply. "It wasn't about him f*****g this broad — it was about emotionally cheating," she explained in the book.

She admits there were "many fights and arguments" after they reunited. During one heated moment, she even described feeling "homicidal" when he said he did not regret the affair.

"It would take years for me to put the affair aside," she wrote. "It would take years to actually feel like this man loved me — that I wasn't disposable."

Last year, Jelly Roll publicly called the affair "one of the worst moments" of his adulthood. He said he did "a lot of work to repair" the marriage.