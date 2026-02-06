D4vd Case Sees Major Move in Celeste Rivas Investigation as Friend Neo Langston Appears in Court

Neo Langston, a friend of singer-songwriter D4vd, appeared in front of a Los Angeles grand jury Wednesday, February 4, following his arrest for failing to appear earlier in the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas.

Langston, 23, spent roughly 30 to 40 minutes before the jury, which has been convened since November to gather information about the teen's death. He was taken into custody on January 22 after an arrest warrant was signed in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, who is presenting the case, declined to comment on Celeste's death while entering the courthouse. The outlet noted that, given Langston's connection to D4vd, it was clear he spent less than an hour with the jury despite prosecutors' typically aggressive questioning.

Langston was recently detained in Helena, Montana, after an L.A. judge authorized the warrant. He was taken to the LAPD's Metropolitan Detention Center where he was being held on a bail of $60,000 before getting released.

Witnesses have already given statements in the matter and that the police have uncovered the identity of a second suspect who might have been involved before, during, and after Celeste's death.

Celeste Rivas was last seen on April 5, 2024 in Lake Elsinore, California. She was missing for a few months before her body was eventually found in a Tesla registered to D4vd on September 8. After employees of Hollywood Tow noticed a disgusting stench coming from the car, they called the police. The police discovered her body in the front trunk of the car.

Sources of law enforcement informed NBC4 that the body was in pieces.

D4vd has been named a suspect, however, he has neither been arrested nor charged yet.

Investigators consider that Celeste was most probably killed in the spring of 2025 and that there may have been aids to the disposal of the body. At the time her body was found, D4vd was on tour with concerts in Minneapolis and Kansas City, but the tour was interrupted after the announcement from the police.

Celeste's brother, Matthew Rivas, told NBCLA that his sister knew D4vd personally and had planned to see a movie with him the night she disappeared.

Evidence and Investigation Details

In December, a private investigator, Steve Fischer, reported that a burn cage incinerator and a chainsaw were found inside D4vd's Hollywood Hills rental home.

Authorities have not publicly explained how these items are connected, but they are part of the evidence being reviewed ahead of the grand jury proceedings.

KTLA spoke with defense attorneys Lou Shapiro and Mark Geragos about the case. Shapiro said early conversations in such cases often include discussions of potential bail if charges are filed.

Geragos, who has represented high-profile clients such as Sean "Diddy" Combs and the Menendez brothers, described the case as "complicated" and predicted it could take time to move through the courts.

He added, "This is not going to end quickly or easily," noting that even if D4vd is indicted, he has a good chance of being granted bail in Los Angeles County.