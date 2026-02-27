Teyana Taylor Explains Why She Walked Away From Music and What Brought Her Back With 'Escape Room' Album Last Year

After stepping away from music at what many considered the height of her creative momentum, Teyana Taylor is reflecting on the doubts she faced — and why she ultimately returned.

In a candid interview with Time for its Women of the Year issue published Feb. 26, the singer and actress opened up about her 2020 decision to leave the music industry. At the time, she said, few people supported her choice.

"Everybody told me it was dumb," Taylor said of walking away. Despite the pushback, she was resolute about her ambitions beyond the recording studio. "And I was like, 'No, I am going to be a great actress. One day, I am going to be a great director.'"

Taylor's exit from music was not impulsive, but rooted in feeling undervalued by the industry. While she had already built a reputation as a dynamic performer and creative force, she said she felt underappreciated. At the same time, she had growing aspirations in film and television.

Her pivot proved fruitful. Taylor went on to deliver a Golden Globe-winning performance in the film "One Battle After Another."

Still, music was never entirely out of reach.

The Personal Journey Behind 'Escape Room'

Years after declaring she was done with albums, Taylor found herself pulled back to songwriting. The turning point, she explained, was life itself.

"I had something to talk about," she told Time. "I had experienced love. I had experienced heartbreak. I had experienced healing."

Those experiences included her 2023 divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert after about eight years of marriage. The couple share two children. In 2025, she entered a new relationship with Aaron Pierre, marking another chapter of personal change.

Channeling that growth into music, Taylor released Escape Room on Aug. 22, 2025. The album debuted at No. 67 on the Billboard 200 and later earned a Grammy nomination for best R&B album. The award ultimately went to Leon Thomas for "Mutt" at the Feb. 1 ceremony.

Though she hadn't planned to make another album after 2020, Taylor's return underscored how deeply intertwined her artistry remains with her lived experience.

Looking ahead, she isn't limiting her ambitions. "I would love the EGOT," she told Time, referencing the coveted achievement spanning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. And if Broadway recognition proves elusive? "And if I don't get that Tony, guess what that T is gonna stand for? Teyana."