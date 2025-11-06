Teyana Taylor Says She and Aaron Pierre Aren't Labeling Their Relationship — Yet

Teyana Taylor is keeping her relationship with actor Aaron Pierre private — at least for now.

The "Gonna Love Me" singer recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her connection with the "Mufasa: The Lion King" star but made it clear that she's not ready to define what they have.

"If that's something that I decide to say, then it's going to be something that we say together," Taylor shared, explaining that any label on their romance will be a joint decision.

According to People, though she avoided putting a title on their relationship, Taylor, 34, couldn't help but gush about Pierre, 31. Referring to him as her "apple pie," she said they are "each other's safe space."

The pair's chemistry has been hard to ignore since they first sparked dating rumors earlier this year.

Fans began speculating about their relationship in February when Taylor and Pierre were seen sitting together at the American Black Film Festival Honors.

Pierre later posted photos of them attending the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, further fueling rumors of a budding romance.

By May, Taylor gave fans another reason to talk after sharing black-and-white photos with Pierre from the 2025 Oscars, captioning the post, "Oscar night in black & white, no grey area."

The internet confirmed what many suspected a month later when a video surfaced showing the two stars sharing a kiss.

Teyana Taylor's Flirty Birthday Tribute to Aaron Pierre

Around the same time, Taylor celebrated Pierre's 31st birthday with a surprise party and a flirty post on social media.

"Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. H'AP'PY BIRTHDAY Woody," she captioned a set of cozy photos of them together, PageSix reported.

Despite the public interest in their love life, Taylor has emphasized her desire for privacy.

Speaking about the balance between fame and personal space, she said she's learning to stay grounded and not let outside opinions affect her.

"When people know that you're sensitive to something, you will get poked and poked," she said. "I want to be careful with my words because it seems like every time I say something, it's always misconstrued."

Taylor, who stars in "One Battle After Another" and "Hulu's All's Fair," is also focusing on her career and family. "I respect every set I'm on," she said. "And I ask for respect of my time off. I need to be with my babies."