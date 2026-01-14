Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Iman Shumpert After Divorce

Teyana Taylor is opening up about navigating co-parenting with her ex-husband Iman Shumpert more than a year after their divorce, emphasizing the importance of family even amid heartbreak.

"Divorce, to me, is you're grieving the death of a living being," the 35-year-old actress and singer told Vanity Fair in an interview published Tuesday, January 13.

"I think once children are involved, you understand the importance of really still having to show up for each other. At least for the next 18 years, and being the best coparents that we can be."

Taylor and Shumpert, also 35, share two daughters: Junie, 10, and Rue, 5. The couple was together for a decade, including seven years of marriage, before finalizing their divorce in July 2024, Yahoo reported.

Despite the legal split, Taylor says she and Shumpert remain committed to being good co-parents.

She added that she doesn't want their divorce to scare people away from marriage. "I don't want people to start feeling scared of marriage, because marriage is a beautiful thing," she said.

GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER TEYANA TAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/cXqZvEMEex — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) January 12, 2026

Read more: Teyana Taylor Faces Emergency Vocal Cord Surgery After Benign Tumor Discovery

Teyana Taylor Reflects on Peaceful Co-Parenting

Taylor initially announced her split from Shumpert in September 2023 via Instagram. She clarified that infidelity was not a factor and highlighted their continued teamwork as parents.

"We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to coparenting our two beautiful children," she wrote at the time.

She also emphasized keeping family matters private, joking that staying out of public group chats helped their separation remain peaceful.

According to US Magazine, the divorce was filed in January 2023, citing "cruel treatment" as the reason for the split.

In her filings, Taylor described Shumpert as a "jealous narcissist," while he denied the claims, calling the split the result of an "irretrievably broken bond."

The divorce was finalized the following year, though legal disputes continued into 2025 over alleged leaks of settlement details. Taylor ultimately paid $70,000 to Shumpert after being found in contempt of court.

Since the divorce, Taylor has been linked to actor Aaron Pierre, confirming their romance in June 2025.

While reports later suggested the couple may have split, Taylor said in her interview that she does not "rewrite history" regarding her past relationships.

"When I love, my love is real. So whatever you've seen was a real display of love until there was no more. And that's OK," she explained.