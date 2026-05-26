The 2026 AMAs Proved That the Best Award Show Is One That Lets the Music Do the Talking

There is a version of an award show that exists purely to hand out trophies. And then there is the version the 2026 American Music Awards delivered Monday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — one where the performances were the argument, and the awards were almost secondary.

Queen Latifah, who wore a floor-length fur coat on the red carpet in 94-degree heat, was a stellar host — and the performances were a delightfully weird mix of nostalgia and now. That mix was not accidental. It was the evening's thesis: that music does not have an expiration date, and that the artists who built this industry deserve to share a stage with the ones who are currently redefining it.

BTS Opens the Night — and Wins It

BTS kicked off the 2026 American Music Awards with a performance of "Hooligan." It was their first appearance at the show in four years, following their mandatory military service hiatus — and host Queen Latifah teased the seven-member group's arrival with the energy the moment deserved. BTS made their U.S. television performance debut at the AMAs back in 2017. Nine years later, they opened the show, performed, presented, and walked away with Artist of the Year. They also took home Song of the Summer.

The arc of that trajectory — from first-time performers on an American stage to the most voted-for artist of the year — is a music industry story worth sitting with. It is not a story about algorithms or streaming numbers. It is a story about what happens when a fanbase is built on genuine connection rather than manufactured momentum. The AMAs, uniquely among major award shows, are fan-voted. What BTS won Monday night was not a industry consensus. It was a count.

The Performance That Earned Its Lifetime Achievement

Billy Idol picked up a Lifetime Achievement Award at the AMAs, then promptly proved he still deserved it — performing "Eyes Without a Face" and "Dancing with Myself." The Lifetime Achievement slot is the easiest moment in any award show to get wrong: too reverential, too retrospective, too much a museum piece. Idol refused. The performance was not a tribute to what he once was. It was evidence of what he still is.

Idol was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2026 — making this a year that has formally, institutionally acknowledged what anyone who has listened already knew. Some careers are not nostalgia. They are ongoing arguments about what rock music can sustain.

The Nostalgia That Worked — and Why

Hootie & the Blowfish were the second act on stage, playing "Hold My Hand" and "Only Wanna Be With You" — marking 30 years since their AMA win for Best Pop/Rock New Artist. New Kids on the Block performed their 1988 hit "You Got It (The Right Stuff)", joined on stage by Keith Urban. The Pussycat Dolls reunited with Busta Rhymes.

The critical reflex is to dismiss this kind of programming as nostalgia bait — a safe bet for ratings at the expense of artistic integrity. That reading misses something. Every one of these acts earned their moment on that stage not through sentimentality but through longevity. Thirty years of "Hold My Hand" still connecting with an audience is not nostalgia. It is evidence of a song that was built to last. The AMAs understood the difference, and programmed accordingly.

The New Names That Owned the Room

Fresh off headlining Coachella, Karol G led a performance slate that included Maluma, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, and Twenty One Pilots — genre whiplash in the best possible way.

Teyana Taylor — who won a Golden Globe in January for her performance in "One Battle After Another" — performed a medley from her album "Escape Room." Taylor is what happens when an artist refuses to be contained by a single lane. The AMA stage gave her room to prove it.

Keith Urban performed a track from his upcoming yacht rock album "Flow State" — a choice that raised eyebrows before the show and delivered something genuinely unexpected during it. Country into yacht rock is a pivot that requires either a complete misreading of your audience or a complete confidence in your own instincts. Urban has always had the latter.

What the 12 New Categories Actually Mean

This year's AMAs introduced 12 new categories, including Breakout Tour, Song of the Summer, and Best Vocal Performance. In the context of an industry that has spent a decade arguing about what metrics actually measure artistic value, these additions are worth taking seriously.

Song of the Summer acknowledges that cultural timing is its own form of artistry — that a song which defines a season is doing something that a song with higher annual streams may not be. Breakout Tour recognizes that live performance is where artists are built, not just discovered. Best Vocal Performance is the most straightforward of the three, but its addition signals that the AMAs are trying to create space for evaluation that goes beyond pure popularity.

Whether those categories produce meaningful results over time depends on the voting — and fan voting has its own distortions. But the instinct behind them is correct. Music is not one thing. The awards that try to measure it should not be either.

The Taylor Swift Question

Taylor Swift led all nominees with eight nods — Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl, Song of the Year for "The Fate of Ophelia," and Song of the Summer for "Elizabeth Taylor," among others. She was not in the building. Swift has won 40 AMAs, more than any other artist in history. Her absence was its own kind of presence — a reminder that the most nominated artist of the year and the artist who defines the room are not always the same person.

BTS defined the room Monday night. They opened it, performed in it, presented in it, and took the biggest trophy home from it. That is not a fan victory dressed up as a music story. It is a music story that happens to be driven by fans.

The 52nd American Music Awards are available to stream on Paramount+. The full winners list is at theamas.com.