Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at Online Bullies 'Dehumanising' Her Post-Ozzy's Death: 'No One Deserves This'

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against online trolls who she says "dehumanised" her as she continues to mourn her father, Ozzy Osbourne, seven months after his death.

Introducing her Instagram post on Sunday night, Osbourne said, "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something."

She went on to describe the impact of the abuse, writing, "Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way," per The Sun.

Osbourne previously addressed online criticism on February 24, responding to a troll who claimed she "looked like a dead body." She wrote, "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!" per Page Six.

She continued defending herself against commentary about her appearance, posting, "This too shall pass, but like, holy f**k."

The 41-year-old TV star and singer attended the 2026 Brit Awards in Manchester on Saturday night, where she and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the late Black Sabbath frontman.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sharon Osbourne described her late husband as "the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet" and added, "I'm honoured to accept this award from my gorgeous husband, this Lifetime Achievement Award. God knows, I wish he was here to accept it himself."

Kelly has faced persistent online abuse since Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025, just two weeks after his farewell concert in Birmingham. Despite the criticism, she has remained vocal in defending herself against trolls who target her appearance and grief.

As per USA Today, Osbourne also pushed back against cruel comments about her weight in December, saying in an Instagram video, "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, 'Are you ill?' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right' — my dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family."