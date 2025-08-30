Kelly Osbourne 'Haunted' by Late Dad Ozzy's Ghost but Finds Comfort in His Presence: Report

Kelly Osbourne says she feels the presence of her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, around her.

Sources told Radar Online that the 40-year-old TV personality and musician finds comfort in sensing her father's spirit.

At the Osbourne family's Welders estate, the private funeral had shifting weather and meaningful moments.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, who played with Ozzy, said, "It was a small group of people but very beautiful. It was very sad but at the same time some of the speeches were pretty funny."

Trujillo recalled rain that poured before the ceremony but cleared in bursts. During a tribute sung by Kelly, her lyric sheet was blown from the stand. "Like the wind blew her lyrics away," he said, adding, "It was almost like Ozzy was having fun with her."

Kelly's Spiritual Connection

Those close to Kelly say her reaction reflected a long-standing interest in the spiritual world. A family friend said, "Kelly has always been drawn to the occult and the spiritual world. She wasn't shaken at all – she felt it was her dad telling her he's still close."

Another source explained, "Kelly has long been fascinated by ghosts, tarot and psychic energy. For her, the idea of Ozzy's spirit hanging around doesn't scare her – it comforts her. She sees it as him protecting her the way he always did."

Black Sabbath co-founder Geezer Butler, 75, wept during his opening remarks as rain fell steadily. Trujillo noted that when Butler delivered the full eulogy, "the clouds suddenly broke. When Geezer spoke the sun came out. I am not kidding, and then it was beautiful from that moment on."

Guests described the day as a mix of grief and laughter, recalling Ozzy's pranks and wild stories. Trujillo said, "There were magical moments. It was sad but at the same time people were sharing stories and all of a sudden there's laughter, and 'I remember this, I remember that.'"

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne perform "Changes" together (2004) pic.twitter.com/9NGHtvwO7N — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) July 26, 2025

Presence That Will Be Felt Forever

Friends say Kelly believes her father continues to watch over her. "She believes Ozzy's spirit was there guiding the service, making people laugh, even stirring up the weather. That's exactly the kind of thing he would have done," a source said.

"Kelly said afterward that she could feel him. She believes he will always be by her side. She's not just mourning – she's welcoming the signs."

Trujillo, who attended with his wife, said, "I am glad we went and shared that and we were able to have that moment with the family."