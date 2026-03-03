TI Reportedly Dumps Sabrina Peterson Settlement While Feuding With 50 Cent

Rapper T.I. has reportedly walked away from settlement negotiations with Sabrina Peterson, even as he remains embroiled in a public feud with 50 Cent. The breakdown in talks marks the latest development in a years-long legal dispute that appears headed toward trial.

According to People, settlement discussions between T.I. and Peterson collapsed in February 2026 following a mediation session. The report stated, "TI abandoned settlement negotiations with Sabrina Peterson in February 2026 while simultaneously battling 50 Cent."

The outlet further reported, "T.I. refuses to back down from any conflict, whether it involves rappers or courtrooms, right now." The comment came as tensions between T.I. and 50 Cent escalated online over the past several months.

Peterson initially filed a defamation lawsuit against T.I. in the year 2021. The court papers say that public statements and social media posts hurt her reputation and cost her money. The lawsuit is about claims that T.I. tried to make her look bad after she accused him of bad behavior and personal issues.

According to the report, "Court documents show Peterson seeks damages for lost business opportunities and emotional distress caused by T.I.'s alleged defamatory statements." T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., has denied the allegations.

In response, T.I. filed a counterclaim. The report noted, "T.I. fired back with his own counterclaim, alleging Peterson made false accusations about him and his wife, Tiny." His legal team has argued that Peterson's claims lack merit and that she initiated the public dispute through her social media activity.

Both parties participated in a three-hour mediation session overseen by a settlement officer. According to AllHipHop, "The settlement conference did not result in a resolution, but the parties may return to the table at a later date to try to work things out again before the case heads to trial."

The failed mediation occurred amid T.I.'s intensifying feud with 50 Cent, which began after a canceled Verzuz battle in late 2025. The Queens rapper withdrew from the music competition and later mocked T.I.'s career and personal life on social media. T.I. responded with posts defending his legacy, while his sons also weighed in publicly.

A federal judge is expected to schedule the next pre-trial conference in the Peterson case within two weeks.

Meanwhile, T.I. recently released a music video for his single "Let Em Know," directed by Hype Williams.

