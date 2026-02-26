Wack 100 Threatens To Sue Big U Over 'FBI Snitch' Claims: 'Retract It or I'm Coming for Everything'

Music executive Wack 100 on Wednesday demanded a retraction and threatened legal action after rapper Big U publicly alleged that Wack had cooperated with federal authorities, accusations Wack denies.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, the dispute intensified after Big U, shortly before turning himself in on earlier charges, went live on Instagram and said federal agents had asked him specifically about Wack 100 and associate Luce Cannon. "Wack said 100 times he was going to take my contracts. He working with the FBI," Big U said on the livestream, according to a recording of the broadcast.

Wack's camp responded this week, saying the claim is false and that Wack's lawyers have advised pursuing defamation remedies if Big U does not issue a retraction. In a video clip shared by Baller Alert, Wack said his legal team — which he described as closely tied to his business interests — had urged him to sue for slander as he previously did against media outlets WorldStar and LA Media, a case he said he won.

"My legal team, when it comes to my overall businesses and things that I do, they have some say-so in this matter," Wack said in the clip.

"I've been fighting them and fighting them on what I didn't want to do, which is file anything against Big U for defamation and slander." He added that federal court records show his name was not discussed with investigators.

"We need a statement retracting that," Wack said. "If not, I'm going to be forced to go at any and everything; catalogs, real estate, whatever he might have any type of possession of ownership of."

Big U's remarks came amid a larger legal matter. Prosecutors accused him in a racketeering case unsealed earlier, and he surrendered to authorities after posting the livestream, according to previous media reports.

In his livestream, Big U also asserted that cooperating rumors were part of what he called "the price of being black and trying to help somebody," and said he planned to turn himself in because he denied wrongdoing.

Representatives for Big U and for Wack 100 did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday. Federal prosecutors have not publicly verified the specific statements Big U attributed to agents, and court documents filed in the case do not appear to include a reference confirming Wack 100's involvement, Wack's camp said.