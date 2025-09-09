Hip-hop manager Wack 100 fueled the controversy surrounding Young Thug's recent issues, saying the Atlanta rapper is "more dangerous" than 6ix9ine after reports surfaced he cooperated with authorities.

During a new sit-down interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, Wack 100 clarified his position.

"He's worse than 6ix9ine," declared Wack. The calm demeanor he exhibited during that interrogation has me believing he developed deep connections with authorities. That's a threat if someone provides him with information.

The statement comes after several weeks of intense debate within hip-hop following a leaked interrogation video appearing to show.

Young Thug identifying Peewee Roscoe. Critics quickly denounced him as a snitch, prompting outrage from other artists.

In the opinion of Wack 100, the controversy is proof of Thug's impact. "He also touches on how many people's affected with his words as well," he further stated.

The furor escalated as leaked jail phone calls showed Young Thug disparaging industry giants such as Drake, Future, Travis Scott, and Lil Durk.

A leaked call noted his disparagement of GloRilla. "He labeled 'ugly' but then tried to apologize to Lil Durk," Wack remembered, citing the inconsistency of Thug's words.

Wack 100 also came to the defense of the middlemen, especially 21 Savage, who was privy to some of the calls.

"He was on a few during Thug's rants about Gunna and dissing him in the earlier half of the 2020s decade," Wack said.

The public backlash has made some wonder where Young Thug stands in Atlanta rap. Most fans and artists have blamed him for its downfall.

Critics feel that the situation mirrors 6ix9ine, who was universally dubbed a snitch throughout his legal fight.

But Wack holds that Thug's peaceful temperament and immense influence are what make him the bigger menace.

Young Thug, who is currently charged with racketeering, has yet to respond directly to Wack 100's words.

With the debate ongoing, the leaked calls and interrogation videos are reframing the discussions of loyalty, power, and survival in hip-hop.