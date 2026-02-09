Diddy & Cassie Sued: Construction Boss Turned Sex Worker Demands $20M for Career Wipeout

Clayton Howard, a former construction company owner and one of the most outspoken ex-sex workers in the Diddy trafficking case, has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura, claiming public exposure of his role destroyed his business and left him financially destitute. Court filings paint a detailed picture of Howard's financial struggles and ongoing legal battles.

Howard filed papers this week requesting that a federal judge waive all fees so he can continue pursuing his civil rights lawsuit. Introducing his current situation, Howard described the fallout from his exposure.

"This public exposure has made it impossible for me to secure new construction contracts, maintain business relationships, or conduct normal business operations," he said. "The continuous harassment and attacks have destroyed my professional reputation in the contracting industry, causing existing clients to terminate relationships and prospective clients to refuse to work with me," according to AllHipHop.

Court documents reveal Howard has no monthly income, less than $100 in assets, and no wages, business profits, government benefits, rental income, or investment earnings. Navy Federal reportedly closed his checking account for unpaid overdraft charges, while his savings account is restricted. Howard owns no real estate, vehicles, or retirement accounts, and now relies on family members for rent, utilities, transportation, and most of his food, AllHipHop noted.

Howard is representing himself in two separate cases. In addition to suing Diddy and Cassie Ventura for alleged sex trafficking, drugging, and abuse during "freak-off" parties spanning eight years, he has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Netflix, 50 Cent, and production companies over the docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning." Introducing his claims, Howard argues that producers promised a "complete and truthful" account of his story but edited and distorted it, according to AllHipHop.

Howard alleges that Cassie Ventura recruited him through an escort agency and served as his "primary trafficker," claiming she transmitted an STD to him and secretly terminated a pregnancy he says was his. He contends federal prosecutors blocked him from fully testifying about Cassie's role, violating his rights under the Crime Victims' Rights Act.

Highlighting his efforts to improve his life while managing the lawsuits, Howard said, "I am pursuing this legal studies degree to better my life, strengthen my legal knowledge and position, and become competent to effectively address the continued violations of my civil rights, including those that are the subject of this lawsuit," according to AllHipHop.

Howard has already received a fee waiver in New York state court for his Netflix case and is seeking a similar accommodation in federal court. His unresolved claims have also limited his access to the Backpage Remission trafficking victim compensation program.

