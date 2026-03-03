Justin Timberlake Moves To Prevent Police Bodycam Video From Being Released

Justin Timberlake is taking legal action to stop the public release of police bodycam footage from his June 2024 DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York.

The singer, 45, filed a petition in Suffolk County Supreme Court on March 2, arguing that sharing the video would violate his privacy, according to court documents obtained by People.

The arrest occurred on June 18, 2024, after Timberlake left the American Hotel. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, running a stop sign, and failing to maintain his lane.

Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., has maintained that the singer was "not intoxicated" at the time.

By September 2024, Timberlake reached a plea deal, pleading guilty to a lesser offense of driving while impaired.

He paid a $500 fine, completed 25 hours of community service, had his license suspended for 90 days, and made a public service announcement about the dangers of impaired driving.

In his petition, Timberlake's attorneys, Edward Burke Jr. and Michael J. Del Piano, stated that releasing the bodycam footage "would cause severe and irreparable harm to [Timberlake's] personal and professional reputation, subject [him] to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest."

The documents noted that the footage captures "highly personal details" inside Timberlake's car and other sensitive information unrelated to public oversight of police operations.

Justin Timberlake Claims Bodycam Footage Could Reveal Sensitive Info

The legal action follows a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request submitted to the Sag Harbor Village Police Department seeking the footage.

Timberlake's lawyers requested an emergency stay to prevent disclosure and asked the court to allow Timberlake or the court to review the video with proposed redactions to protect his privacy.

According to court records, the bodycam footage reportedly captures around eight hours of continuous recording, including Timberlake's physical appearance, speech, and conduct during the roadside encounter.

According to US Magazine, the petition emphasizes that much of the material has "no relevance" to the arrest itself and involves personal and familial details.

At the time of his arrest, Timberlake told officers he had "one martini" and was following friends home.

Police observed his BMW fail to stop at a stop sign and drift in the lane. Timberlake refused multiple chemical tests and spent the night in custody before being arraigned. His arrest photo later went viral online.

Reflecting on the incident, Timberlake told reporters in September 2024, "Even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There's so many alternatives. Call a friend, take an Uber...This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping...whoever is watching can learn from this mistake."