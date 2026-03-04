Selena Gomez Shares Emotional Story Behind 'Dorothea,' Reveals Unreleased Taylor Swift Song About Their Dreams

Selena Gomez has confirmed that one of Taylor Swift's beloved songs was written about her — and she also revealed details about an unreleased track that tells the story of their early dreams.

Speaking on the March 3 episode of the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast, Gomez, 33, shared that Swift's song "Dorothea" from the 2020 album Evermore is about her.

"I'm a big Taylor fan," Gomez said. "I'm a stan for life, for sure." When asked about her connection to Swift's music, she answered clearly: "'Dorothea' is about me."

The song, featured on Evermore, tells the story of a girl who leaves her small town to chase fame but is never forgotten by an old friend.

In the lyrics, Swift sings about "a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines," which many fans believe is a nod to Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty, US Magazine reported.

Gomez explained that their bond began when she was 15 and Swift was 18. "We were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18, and we didn't really know what was going on," she said.

"We've never seen each other differently." Listening to the track now still moves her. "When I listen to it, I'm so impressed how it's so eloquently put."

Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Wrote 'Family'

Beyond "Dorothea," Gomez revealed that Swift once wrote an unreleased song titled "Family" about their friendship.

The track was written more than a decade ago. According to Gomez, the lyrics talked about their shared dreams at a time when neither knew what the future would hold.

"It was basically saying, 'You have these amazing dreams. You wanna be in movies. In every crowd, I still see you,'" Gomez recalled.

According to E! News, she added that Swift's part included the line, "'You believe in my stupid dreams' of playing stadiums."

Now, years later, both women have achieved those dreams. Gomez has starred in films and built her beauty brand, while Swift has performed in massive stadiums around the world.

"When I listen to that song, both of those things — it makes me wanna cry — have happened for us," Gomez said. "And that's really sweet."

The two stars have been friends for 17 years, supporting each other through heartbreaks, career highs, and life changes.

Looking back, Gomez smiled as she remembered Swift telling her long ago, "I just wrote this song about us and it was just our story."