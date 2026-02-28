Selena Gomez Almost Lost Her Wedding Vows Before Marrying Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez came close to a last-minute wedding crisis before marrying Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California.

The 33-year-old "Rare Beauty" founder reportedly misplaced her handwritten vows days before the intimate ceremony, leaving her in tears, Blanco revealed during his February 26 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"She was crying because she couldn't find [them]," Blanco recalled of Gomez's vows, which were lost for four or five days. Luckily, Blanco managed to find them just in time, Billboard reported.

"I found them, right before the wedding! I didn't look. I closed my eyes and handed them to her. I swear! I swear I didn't look," he assured the talk show host, adding with humor, "But how good is it? It made me look so good. It was like the best thing I could have done. I'm about to marry her and then I find the thing?"

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park, and Cara Delevingne.

Other celebrity guests included Édgar Ramírez, Zoe Saldaña, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Eric André, Finneas, Nina Dobrev, and Sofia Carson, making it one of the most talked-about celebrations of the year.

Selena Gomez Ensures Every Vow Is Perfect

Despite the misplaced vows, Gomez and Blanco's nuptials went smoothly, though not without another minor hiccup.

According to People, Martin Short revealed that he almost ruined the couple's wedding cake by cutting into it prematurely.

"I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section," Short joked on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!."

"So after a few hours, they haven't cut their wedding cake yet... I said, 'Oh Steve you can't leave' — I had a fork in my hand. 'You can't leave yet without a piece of wedding cake.' And I cut the wedding cake... the chef did surgery, and it ended up beautiful, but now it had a little work done."

Blanco also shared that Gomez had carefully reviewed his officiating of their ceremony, giving him pointers to ensure her vows were presented exactly as written.

"She said, 'Hey, just make sure Dave doesn't say anything about this part or this part because it's part of my speech,'" Blanco recalled, referring to Lil Dicky's officiating role.