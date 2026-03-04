Beyoncé's Dad Pushes Back on Tina Knowles' Destiny's Child Involvement, Then Exits Interview

Mathew Knowles abruptly ended a recent TV interview after being asked about his ex-wife Tina Knowles and her role in shaping Destiny's Child, the group that launched the career of their daughter Beyoncé.

During a sit-down with PIX 11 anchor Kendis Gibson, Knowles was discussing an upcoming Destiny's Child tribute concert when the topic shifted to Tina's early contributions to the group.

Gibson mentioned that both parents had "put in the work" behind the scenes.

Knowles quickly questioned that claim. "What work did she put in?" he asked.

Gibson responded by pointing to Tina's styling efforts, noting that she handled the group's hair and designed their costumes in the early years.

According to E! News, Knowles acknowledged that point, saying Gibson was "absolutely right" about her involvement in "styling" and "imaging."

However, moments later, he stood up and said, "We'll stop now," signaling the end of the interview.

As the two shook hands, Gibson asked, "Sorry, did I say something wrong?" Knowles replied, "No, no, no. We're good," before leaving.

Mathew Knowles: Anchor Asked Too Many Tina Questions

After the clip circulated, Knowles told Page Six that the interview had focused too much on Tina when it was meant to promote the tribute concert.

"I politely ended the interview," the 74-year-old said, adding that he shook Gibson's hand and even took a photo afterward, US Magazine reported.

He also claimed the anchor arrived late and asked multiple questions about Tina. However, the outlet reported that Gibson was on time and that the crew had arrived early to set up.

Tina and Mathew Knowles were married for more than 30 years before separating in 2011.

Over the years, Tina has spoken openly about their relationship, including difficult moments and eventual forgiveness.

In her 2025 memoir "Matriarch," she described their marriage as loving at times but troubled by repeated issues. Still, she has said they remain on good terms and work well together as parents.

Destiny's Child, which also featured Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time under Mathew's management.