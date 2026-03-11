La Roux Confirms Model's Choking Claims Against Kanye West in Court Documents

New court documents filed in a lawsuit against Kanye West include messages from La Roux confirming a model's claim that she was choked during a music video shoot more than a decade ago.

The lawsuit was filed by model Jennifer An under New York City's Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act in November 2024.

An alleges that West sexually assaulted her during a 2010 video shoot for a remix of La Roux's song In for the Kill.

According to the complaint, what began as a background acting job quickly turned into what An described as a "humiliating and degrading" moment on set. She claims West singled her out during filming and ordered, "Give me the Asian girl."

An alleges that West then went off script while cameras were rolling. The lawsuit states he placed his hands around her neck, smeared her makeup, and pushed several fingers into her throat while moving them in and out to mimic a sexual act.

"This is art," West allegedly shouted during the scene. "This is fucking art. I am like Picasso."

According to Rolling Stone, West's legal team asked the court in January to dismiss the lawsuit. Their motion argued that the actions happened while producing an artistic work and should therefore be protected under free speech.

However, An's lawyers strongly disagreed in a new court filing submitted this week. The filing includes several pieces of evidence that they say support the model's account.

"I could never forget that, it was horrific," La Roux messaged model Jennifer An about her assault claims against Kanye West, according to new court documents.



La Roux Says She Asked for Footage

Among the exhibits are screenshots of Instagram messages between An and La Roux's official account. In the conversation, La Roux—whose real name is Elly Jackson—said she remembered the incident clearly.

"I could never forget that, it was horrific," Jackson wrote in the messages cited in the court documents.

Jackson also told An she had asked for the footage from the shoot not to be used because of concerns about the impact it could have on the model. "I'm so sorry it happened," she added.

The documents also include statements from people who were working on the set that day. Makeup artist Liz Martins said she saw West forcefully put his fingers into An's mouth.

"This sexual assault was not a part of the script," Martins wrote in a signed statement, El-Balad reported. She said people on set appeared shocked but hesitant to intervene because of West's influence.

Another witness, Michelle An, said she did not see the choking directly but recalled West standing over the model and moving his thumb across the outside of her mouth.