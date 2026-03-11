Madonna's 'Biggest Music Video Ever' Reportedly Features Iconic Supermodel & Hollywood Heavyweights in Car Crush Stunts

Madonna has reportedly brought together some of the biggest names in fashion and film for what insiders are calling her "biggest music video ever," featuring dramatic stunts and elaborate sets.

A source told Daily Mail that the 67-year-old pop icon enlisted supermodel Kate Moss and actors Gwendoline Christie and Benedict Cumberbatch for the production, which includes a car crash stunt, a warehouse rave, and extras suspended from the ceiling.

The insider explained, "Gwendoline was seen on set but Kate and Benedict were kept out of the spotlight and ushered in by car."

The shoot, held at Black Island Studios in West London, reportedly ran overnight, from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m., and involved six stages with hundreds of crew members. Part of the set was designed to resemble a lavish mansion, complete with marble columns, a bar, and a lounge adorned with artwork.

A source familiar with the production said, "She wanted to come back with a bang for this new era and the video really pushes boundaries, with high-octane stunts and special surprises."

The music video is for the lead single of Madonna's upcoming album, Confessions On A Dance Floor Part 2, a follow-up to her 2005 release. While Christie filmed openly, Moss and Cumberbatch reportedly completed their scenes under strict secrecy.

The publication also reported that Madonna's stunt double performed a car crash sequence inside a warehouse rave set before making her way into the venue, according to The Sun.

Insiders shared that the pop star's on-set demands were meticulous, including a trailer set to a precise 28 degrees and rails filled with Dolce & Gabbana garments. Madonna has also recently modeled bridal looks for the Italian fashion house, echoing her iconic 1984 Like a Virgin wedding outfit.

A representative for Madonna, Moss, Christie, and Cumberbatch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The production marks one of Madonna's most ambitious projects in years, combining cinematic storytelling with high-profile collaborations. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, which insiders say will showcase the pop star's signature blend of spectacle and innovation.