Kanye West to Perform at SoFi Stadium, Marking First U.S. Concert Since 2021

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, is set to perform in the US for the first time since his 2021 Free Larry Hoover benefit show.

The highly anticipated concert is scheduled for April 3 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and has been billed as "Ye Live in Los Angeles" and his "Only Show in Los Angeles."

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public sales beginning the following day, Wednesday, March 11.

SoFi Stadium's website has already added the date to its calendar, creating buzz for Ye's return to the US stage.

The concert will also support Ye's upcoming album, Bully, set to release on March 27 via Gamma.

Fans who pre-save the album through the official Yeezy tour website may be eligible for free tickets, Billboard reported.

Ye comes off a pair of sold-out shows in Mexico City in January and has a European date planned in Italy for July.

While it's unclear if the SoFi show marks the start of a broader North American tour, the Los Angeles date promises to be a major homecoming for the hip-hop superstar.

The Chicago native has faced significant challenges in recent years, including losing partnerships with Adidas, Gap, Universal Music Group, CAA, and Balenciaga following a series of antisemitic remarks beginning in 2022.

These controversies made booking US shows difficult, limiting Ye's domestic performances.

In a January 2025 full-page Wall Street Journal ad, Ye apologized to the Jewish and Black communities, writing, "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

The Anti-Defamation League noted the apology was "long overdue" and emphasized that genuine change requires avoiding future antisemitic behavior.

Ye hasn't embarked on a proper US tour since the 2016 "Saint Pablo Tour," which was cut short due to exhaustion and hospitalization.

His last appearance at SoFi Stadium was during Rolling Loud 2024, a "listening experience" event for his Vultures collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, rather than a full concert.

Since then, Ye has faced both personal and public challenges, including mental health struggles.

He revealed in early 2025 that he experienced a four-month manic episode that affected his behavior and personal life.

According to Deadline, fans eagerly awaiting a return to the full-scale stage can mark April 3 as a major date in Los Angeles. Pre-sale tickets start March 10 at 10 a.m. PT, with general sales following on March 11.