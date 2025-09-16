Lil Nas X Misses Court Date After Entering Inpatient Treatment Following Arrest and Four Felony Charges

Lil Nas X has gone into inpatient treatment and did not attend his pre-trial hearing which was held this week, following his arrest for four felonies a month ago, one of which was battery on a police officer.

On August 21, Montero Hill, 26, was taken into custody. A spokesman revealed that officers came across Hill on Ventura Boulevard where he was found to be unclothed except for his underwear and cowboy boots and was running around.

When the officers attempted to arrest him, they claimed he attack them with a volley of charges. He was taken to a hospital for a suspected overdose before being booked.

Judge Allows Out-of-State Stay

During Monday's hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels confirmed Hill is receiving care outside California. "Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment," Samuels said, per Rolling Stone, adding that the court would revisit the matter if his status changes.

Attorney Drew Findling said his client's team is focused on his recovery. "We're doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being," Findling told reporters. He said Hill is "surrounded by an amazing family" and "people that care about him and love him."

Court records show Hill faces three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He denied the charges in August and gave $75,000 bail. If found guilty, he might get a maximum sentence of five years in jail. The court date for the next hearing is November 18.

Public Breakdown and Fallout

A clip of the apprehension showed the rapper shouting, "Hey, don't be late to the party tonight," and went on to rap Nicki Minaj's part from Kanye West's "Monster."

Days later, Hill posted on Instagram to reassure fans. "Your girl is going to be okay," he said, calling the experience "terrifying."

The incident followed months of concern over his health. In April, he posted a video from a hospital bed saying he had lost control of the right side of his face, telling followers, "I can't even laugh right, bro."

Father Speaks Out: 'Ultimate Price of Fame'

Hill's father, Robert Stafford, broke his silence in an interview with The Times, describing the arrest as the result of immense pressure. "It's like a high. When you get to that level, you want that drug again, you want to hit that high again," Stafford said.

He cited the responsibility of being the family's main provider and the struggle to help his mother, who has battled addiction. "That can weigh heavily on your heart," he said.

Stafford flew to Los Angeles after the arrest and visited his son in jail. "As soon as I walked through that door, I couldn't do anything but cry," he said. "To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute."

He said Hill asked him to tell the public he was sorry. "Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through," Stafford said.

Stafford believes the experience could be a turning point. "Hopefully, this is a wake-up call," he said. "Sometimes God will take you through your worst moment to give you your best moment."