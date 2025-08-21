Lil Nas X Spam: Singer Floods IG With Bizaare Fits, Mystery Snippets— Gets Fans Decoding Every Frame

Lil Nas X recently reappeared on social media with a flurry of enigmatic posts and snippets of new music, stoking rumors of his highly anticipated sophomore album, DREAMBOY.

The Grammy-winning rapper hasn't dropped a full-length project since 2021's MONTERO, although he has remained active with singles and features.

His traction stalled earlier this year following the announcement that he was fighting Bell's Palsy, a facial muscle condition.

In a fan April update, Lil Nas X described the work he had been doing in rehabilitation.

"I've been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle strong. It's much better, it's much better. My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that's good." he said.

Since then, he had kept quiet online, until this week. The last two days saw him clearing his Instagram slate and posting a range of eclectic images and brief clips.

The images featured tongue-in-cheek pictures of him in offbeat clothing and even a piano piled high with miscellaneous objects.

The largest attraction for the fans, though, was a collection of three song previews. Two of the teasers were reported by Billboard to include contributions from Young Kio, the producer, and Lil Jon.

The Lil Jon track had a club-ready vibe, while the others had alternate tones, and they suggest the stylistic diversity that Lil Nas X could potentially bring to his next album.

Supporters believe that all three tracks will make it onto DREAMBOY, which is his highly anticipated second album after MONTERO.

Earlier this summer, he dropped an eight-track EP called Days Before Dreamboy, which included songs like "RIGHT THERE!," "HOTBOX," and "SWISH." The release was generally seen as a lead-up to his next album.

The rapper and singer's comeback to posting has triggered online debate, as fans look forward to hearing when the new album will officially drop.

Although there has not been an official release date announced, the teasers indicate Lil Nas X is preparing for a grand return.