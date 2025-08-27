Lil Nas X Breaks Silence on LA Arrest, Felony Charges: 'That Was Terrifying'

Lil Nas X broke his silence following his arrest in Los Angeles, where he is facing four felony charges.

The 26-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, to update fans after his release.

"Your girl is gonna be okay, y'all," he said in a short video. Letting out a nervous laugh, he added, "That was f***ing terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright."

According to US Magazine, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that on August 21, officers were called to Studio City after receiving reports of a man walking nude in the street.

Police said the man attempted to charge at them, leading to an arrest for battery against a peace officer. TMZ later confirmed the suspect was Lil Nas X.

Prosecutors have filed three counts of battery causing injury to a police officer against him, along with an additional charge of resisting an executive officer.

The court set his bail at $75,000 and required him to participate in weekly Narcotics Anonymous sessions or an outpatient treatment program.

“That was a terrifying last 4 days but your girl is gonna be alright.” pic.twitter.com/ZxomrOnGBx — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) August 26, 2025

Witnesses Film Lil Nas X in Cowboy Boots Before LA Arrest

Clips shared online showed Lil Nas X wandering shirtless in cowboy boots, with an orange traffic cone on his head, speaking incoherently.

Witnesses recorded him talking about attending a party while in a visibly disoriented state.

Before his arrest, he had posted a string of unusual images and videos on Instagram, including selfies and scattered objects in his home.

While some fans believed it was an attempt at viral promotion, police confirmed he was first taken to a hospital for a possible overdose before being booked into jail, RollingStone reported.

The artist has previously dealt with health-related struggles as well. In April, he revealed he had temporarily lost control of half his face, sharing a video from a hospital bed.

Earlier this year, he also admitted the last few years had been "pretty difficult," though he said he was beginning to find confidence again.

Lil Nas X emphasized he wanted his next chapter in music to be full of joy and creativity. "Most of all, I really want to make sure I have fun this time around," he shared in February, reflecting on how his 2021 "Montero" rollout felt more like pressure than joy.