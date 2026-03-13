'Real Reason' Pussycat Dolls 'Blatantly' Snubbed Two 'Blindsided' Members in Upcoming Reunion Revealed

The Pussycat Dolls said they would go on tour together again, but only Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt would be there.

Former members Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta were not invited. The decision has caused a lot of anger and controversy among the members who were left out.

Sources close to the group told The Sun that the trio chose to move forward without Bachar and Sutta to "protect their peace" and ensure a drama-free tour. The source said the three reunited members feel Bachar and Sutta are no longer aligned with their current worldviews and that proceeding as a trio was the best way to avoid conflict.

"They are all on the same page about the reunion," the source said. "Jessica and Carmit are in a different world from them these days."

Both Bachar, 51, and Sutta, 43, expressed shock and disappointment on social media after learning about the reunion alongside the public. Sutta revealed she was not informed about the reunion plans despite it reportedly being in the works for a year.

"They have been planning it for a year and blatantly didn't ask Carmit and I," Sutta said. "We are finding it all out the same time you are."

The 2020 reunion tour involving all five members had been canceled following a legal dispute between the group's founder Robin Antin and Scherzinger. Antin remains involved in the current reunion but with less influence than previously.

Former member Melody Thornton, 41, who was also excluded from the new lineup, has not publicly commented on the reunion.

The Pussycat Dolls originally disbanded in 2010. Scherzinger later pursued a solo career before the group briefly reunited in 2019 without Thornton. The new tour will begin with ticket pre-sales on March 18 and general sales on March 20, covering dates in the UK and Europe.

According to Time Out, the European leg of the tour kicks off September 9 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen and wraps up October 13 at The O2 in London. Other stops include Oslo, Munich, Paris, Amsterdam, and multiple UK cities such as Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester.

Tickets for the European shows go on general sale Friday, March 20 at 9 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can access an artist presale starting Wednesday, March 18 at 9 a.m. Ticket prices for the Glasgow show at OVO Hydro range from £77.05 to £111.10, excluding booking fees.

Supporting acts include Lil' Kim for UK and Europe dates, while MYA joins the North American tour.

The U.S. leg began in June with shows in California, Arizona, Illinois, New York, Florida, Texas and more. The full list of North American dates runs through early August.