Nicole Scherzinger Allegedly Blames ‘Overestimated Demand’ for Pussycat Dolls’ Tour Fiasco

Nicole Scherzinger expressed disappointment after the Pussycat Dolls canceled all but one date on the U.S. leg of their PCD Forever Tour, citing overestimated demand and low ticket sales.

A source close to the group told Us Weekly, "Nicole was really excited to get back out there with Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt to celebrate a new era, but now she feels they didn't get a chance to showcase what they can do."

The insider added the recently reunited group had been too ambitious by booking large venues like Madison Square Garden with only one new single, "Club Song," released in March but not yet performed live.

Despite the cancellations, Scherzinger and the group are preparing for their only remaining U.S. show at the OutLoud Music Festival in West Hollywood on June 6. They are also moving forward with their international tour scheduled to begin in Europe this September.

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The source noted that Scherzinger, 47, remains hopeful about the European dates and potentially revisiting the U.S. market after fans see the European shows.

"Nicole is trying to look on the bright side," the source said, but it's hard not to feel defeated after past setbacks, including a shelved solo album and a canceled reunion tour in 2020.

The Pussycat Dolls originally rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hits like "Don't Cha," "Buttons," and "When I Grow Up." Their reunion earlier this year sparked controversy when former members Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta criticized the decision to continue as a trio without full participation from all original members.

Bachar stated on Instagram that she was not contacted about the reunion plans before they were announced publicly. Sutta described herself as a "liability" due to her political affiliations, which she believes influenced her exclusion.

As per USA Today, the group canceled nearly 30 shows in the U.S. and Canada but plans to continue with 21 remaining dates overseas. They hope fan recordings from those performances may increase interest for another U.S. tour opportunity.

Attempts to reach Scherzinger's representatives for comment were unsuccessful.

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