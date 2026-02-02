Miley Cyrus Throws Subtle Shade at Lady Gaga After Grammys Victory, Fans Say

Miley Cyrus is facing some social media backlash after they noticed her mood after Lady Gaga's major victory at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

While the majority of the crowd were getting up for a standing ovation, fans pointed out that the former Disney channel star seemed to have stayed seated, which immediately ignited buzz on social media that this moment signaled quiet tension between the two pop stars.

This moment was one of the most closely-watched categories of the night, as Gaga kept up her dominant winning streak which eventually topped with the Best Pop Vocal Album for MAYHEM.

MAYHEM wins “Best Pop Vocal Album”.



Lady Gaga is now a 16x Grammy winner!

Lady Gaga is now a 16x Grammy winner!

Fans Zero In On REACTION Shot

Social media users were quick to question whether Cyrus' response was intentional. Posts circulating on X and TikTok accused the singer of appearing disengaged while others around her applauded.

The way everyone stood and clapped for Gaga except Miley Cyrus's bitter ass 😭😭 she really thought she was winning with that shitty ahh album no one heard pic.twitter.com/maK3lLYiCF — Transleytanked (@transleytanked) February 2, 2026

Honestly fuck Miley’s rude ass not standing for Gaga she really thought she had that — miss chrom chrom (@NavyMonsterHive) February 2, 2026

can’t say I’m surprised Miley couldn’t even clap for Gaga during her win or stop for more than 10s to meet Rosè and instead left the whole Grammys award show sulking when this was her during a meet and greet 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Cysxzlv9Fs — ‎ً (@redactedhyung) February 2, 2026

On a separate note, i don’t quite like miley’s reaction to gaga winning pop vocal album,

like…. with all due respect, it was a lock 💀 pic.twitter.com/qeW37RjF8f — ⋆⭒˚ᶠᵃⁿ she thinks her piss is wine ⋆⭒˚ (@grxndesenigma) February 2, 2026

Some fans labeled the moment awkward, while others framed it as subtle shade — a theory that gained traction given Cyrus' own nomination in the same category for Something Beautiful.

Miley not even standing for Gaga like … pic.twitter.com/Mlu9P2d3Tn — izzy🪩 (@grapejuiceizzy) February 2, 2026

Industry observers noted that reaction shots at award shows are often fleeting and can be misleading, particularly when edited live. The scene hit home for the viewers who were already waiting for drama on a night full of headline-making performances and fashion risks.

A Big Night For Gaga, Mixed Reactions For Cyrus

Some of the new pop and dance categories for which Gaga had been nominated were "Abracadabra," recognized as one of the nominees for Best Dance Pop Recording.

Cyrus was present at the event but left empty-handed even though her album Something Beautiful was up for nomination in the highly contested Best Pop Vocal Album category. She did not walk the red carpet with Morando but was shown seated with him during the broadcast.

While some fans framed Cyrus' reaction as disappointment, others pushed back against the criticism, pointing out that broadcast cuts don't always capture full context. Several defended the singer, noting that remaining seated does not necessarily equate to disrespect. Some believe it was because her ex was on stage with Gaga.