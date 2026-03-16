LaRussell Sparks Outrage with New Song Naming Epstein, Trump, Kanye West, Other Controversial Figures as 'Heaven-Sent'

Rapper LaRussell is getting a lot of attention online, and not all of it is good. He recently dropped a new track where he calls some pretty contentious people "heaven-sent," and the reaction has been swift and critical, coming from both fans and those who usually critique his work.

Per HotNewHpHop, the track shared from a live performance by the Vallejo artist, sparked debate over its provocative lyrics and the intent behind them.

MY ENGINEER TOLD ME I PROBABLY SHOULDN'T PUT THIS OUT...



THAT'S EXACTLY WHY I PUT THIS OUT 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dQ2tsQ2NvG — LaRussell (@LaRussellGC) March 14, 2026

As he introduced the song on Twitter, LaRussell addressed concerns voiced by his engineer. He said, "I made this record and I sent it off to my engineer. He say, 'Man, you probably shouldn't put this out... You talking about Epstein, it's a lot of s**t going on.' And I said, 'Thank you for calling me. I'm finna drop this.' That's exactly why we need it. 'Cause everybody sit and be silent. And the goal of an artist is to express the times, and say all the things that nobody else wants to say or knows how to say."

The song name‑drops figures including Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, Malcolm X, Adolf Hitler, Martin Luther King Jr. and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. LaRussell's grouping of these names — from civil rights leaders to convicted sex offender Epstein and fascist dictator Hitler — as "heaven‑sent" is what ignited much of the backlash online.

Responding to critics on social media, LaRussell challenged listeners to consider his intent. He wrote, "what do y'all think I'm saying in this song? Is it the truth that's bothersome or is it what YOU think I'm saying? I'm saying every human was made by God. Even the evil ones. Even the n**as going to hell alongside some of yall uncles, daddies, and favorite rappers."

Fans and followers have taken to platforms like X and Instagram to voice a wide range of reactions. Some called the song's content insensitive and inappropriate, while others defended LaRussell's right to artistic expression. Comparing figures like Epstein and Hitler, both linked to immense historical suffering, to revered leaders like King and Malcolm X sparked significant backlash.

This latest episode is just another entry in LaRussell's track record of creating viral sensations. He'd already stirred the pot when he weighed in on Lil Wayne's work, a move that ignited a firestorm of debate among fans online. Undeterred by the ensuing uproar, LaRussell continues to engage with his followers, discussing the song and the reactions it's generated.

In separate news, NBA star Kyrie Irving paid $11,001 for independent rapper LaRussell's upcoming album Something's in the Water, showing support for the artist's direct-to-fan sales model, according to Billboard.

Irving surprised the Bay Area rapper during a livestream, praising his independent grind and telling him, "You earned it. You deserve it. You worked your ass off so I thought I would just contribute."

Other celebrities also backed the project. West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg purchased the album for $2,500, while comedian Cedric the Entertainer paid $1,000.

The album is being sold through the EVEN platform, where fans can pay any amount they choose. Within the first 24 hours, LaRussell reportedly generated about $57,000 from 2,600 supporters, as he aims to sell 100,000 copies in 30 days through his independent distribution strategy.