Doja Cat Slams 'Deadbeat' Dad — Sends Naked Video After He Bails on Her Africa Show

Doja Cat is getting a lot of attention online after she publicly criticized her estranged father and told a controversial story about how she felt when he supposedly missed one of her performances in Africa.

The artist addressed the situation in a TikTok video titled "The Deadbeat Chronicles," where she spoke candidly about their strained relationship and her frustration.

The report introduced her explanation of the situation. "I was messaging my father, cause he's here in Africa and he said he couldn't make it to my show," Doja Cat, 30, said in the video, according to OK! Magazine.

The outlet reported that the Grammy-winning performer claimed her father declined the invitation, allegedly telling her she had not communicated enough. She explained that he cited a lack of direct contact as the reason for not attending.

A report from AOL preceded her recounting of what happened next. "I didn't call him on WhatsApp. So I sent him g— p--- and I said, 'If you go to this link, you can get a ticket. It's super easy,'" she recounted. "And he said, 'Oh yes, I will send this to my management, my management will handle all of this... At the moment, I'm just busy doing costume and rehearsal, at the moment I cannot do this myself.'"

The report noted that Doja Cat said she found it "fair" that her father was busy, but claimed he continued to message her about being unable to access the ticket link.

She continued remarks about the exchange. She added, "I sent him the website again ... He didn't see the link the first time and so I sent it again," she said while giggling. "He said, 'Darling, what is this? What I'm seeing is g— p---, it's like a p--- on my screen and I don't know if it's a scam.'"

The situation also prompted reactions from fans online, with some expressing sympathy and others sharing similar personal experiences, according to the report.

Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, is known for his work in the film Sarafina!. The two have previously had a distant relationship, with the singer stating in past interviews that she did not know him well.

As of now, her father has not publicly responded to the claims.