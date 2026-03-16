Doja Cat Makes Emotional TikTok Confession About Her Mental Health

Doja Cat has revealed for the first time that she suffers from borderline personality disorder (BPD), opening up about her long-standing struggles and therapy journey.

The 30-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared the emotional confession on TikTok on Friday, March 13, while defending fellow artist Chappell Roan after a viral encounter with paparazzi in Paris.

"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is OK," Doja said in her video.

"I'll get it done. And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I'm now struggling with BPD."

According to Billboard, Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, explained that she has been grappling with the condition "probably forever" and described the experience as "agonizing."

She emphasized that therapy has been a central part of her healing process. "I've been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far, and I still make mistakes," she said.

Borderline personality disorder, according to the Mayo Clinic, is "a mental health condition that affects the way people feel about themselves and others, making it hard to function in everyday life."

Symptoms can include intense mood swings, anger, impulsive behavior, and difficulties with relationships.

Doja Cat reveals ‘agonizing’ borderline personality disorder diagnosis: I’m ‘struggling’ "I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far," the pop star said in her Friday TikTok video. https://t.co/OGh0PeA37b pic.twitter.com/EHrPcWOe6L — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 14, 2026

Read more: Doja Cat Reveals Lipedema Concerns After 2023 Liposuction Procedure

Doja Cat Urges Fans to Respect Personal Boundaries

Doja also reflected on her own journey to honesty and self-acceptance, praising Chappell Roan for setting boundaries in a difficult public moment.

"I had to learn how to be honest. I had to learn how to be honest with myself. I lied to myself for years, for most of my life, and to see her sit there, and I love it," Doja said.

"I love that she can do that without hurting people. She hasn't hurt one person by being herself, and that shows that I can do the same."

In addition to discussing her mental health, Doja highlighted the pressures of fame, noting that as an artist, she is often followed by people who are not fans. She urged critics to "put that s*** to bed" and called for respect of personal boundaries, DailyMail reported.

This revelation follows previous statements about her mental health struggles.

In 2021, Doja spoke to Rolling Stone about her ADHD diagnosis and the challenges she faced in school, including dropping out at age 16.