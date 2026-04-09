Doja Cat Defends Madonna Against Ageist Critics: 'You Feel Threatened?'

Pop superstar Doja Cat is standing up for Madonna after the pop icon faced ageist comments online.

In a TikTok video posted on April 8, Doja addressed critics who said Madonna is "too old" to perform, challenging the deeper biases behind such remarks. In the nearly two-minute selfie-style clip, Doja expressed being both "tickled and bothered" by the comments telling Madonna to stop performing, Billboard reported.

"It's interesting to me because, it's like, you're telling a musician who makes music, who performs it as a job, to stop doing it?" she said. "I'm trying to wrap my head around that."

Doja questioned if the criticism comes from insecurity toward older women who embrace their sexuality.

"Is that why you want her to get off stage? Because you feel threatened by an older woman who can do her job forever?" she asked.

The rapper emphasized that Madonna has a passion for performing, which her fans pay to enjoy.

Doja Cat defends Madonna against people saying she is “too old” to still be performing. pic.twitter.com/lK9k5Bz3kz — Gen-Z Central (@GenZ_Central) April 8, 2026

Doja Cat Claps Back at Ageist Criticism

Doja also suggested that critics may be projecting personal issues: "Maybe you don't like Madonna performing because there's something personal happening in there... something that only you know."

She closed the video with playful sarcasm and empathy, wiping away fake tears and saying, "I'm so sorry... it is sad," highlighting the absurdity of the age-based attacks.

Madonna, 67, recently performed at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, continuing her legacy as a dynamic performer. She previously wrapped her Celebration Tour, performing to sold-out arenas across Europe and the Americas, and concluding with a free concert on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach for over 1.6 million attendees.

According to InMusic, the tour grossed over $200 million from 1.1 million ticketed fans, showcasing Madonna's enduring popularity.

Doja Cat, meanwhile, has continued her own successful touring schedule. She performed at the Global Citizen Move Afrika festival in March and will resume her Tour Ma Vie in May, traveling across Europe and concluding in the US on December 1 at Madison Square Garden.