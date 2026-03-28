Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After DUI Arrest with Son Jayden Federline

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram weeks after her recent DUI arrest, sharing lighthearted videos with her son Jayden Federline. The posts, uploaded on March 27, mark her first social media activity since the incident earlier this month.

In the clips, the 44-year-old singer and her 19-year-old son are seen laughing, dancing, and taking mirror selfies together.

Spears appears playful and energetic, at one point telling the camera, "I am composure. I am being very composed!" before jumping up and lightly tapping Jayden on the head, PageSix reported.

He responds with a quick "Ow!" as the two continue joking around.

The singer captioned one video with a message of gratitude, writing, "Thank you guys for all your support... spending time with family and friends is such a blessing!" In a second post, she added a simple note: "Stay kind."

The videos come after Spears' March 4 arrest in Ventura County, California, where she was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was released the following morning.

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram, breaking her silence for the first time since her DUI arrest weeks ago. The singer, 44, shared a video of herself goofing around with her son Jayden, 19, writing a message of gratitude to her fans. "Thank you guys for all your support...… pic.twitter.com/ZpNC46IgdT — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) March 27, 2026

Read more: Britney Spears Steps Out for the First Time Looking Serious Days After DUI Arrest Amid Rehab Rumors

Britney Spears' DUI Case Under Review

According to officials, the case is still under review by prosecutors, who are expected to decide on possible charges before her scheduled court date on May 4. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office confirmed that the case may require additional evidence before a final decision is made.

Following the arrest, sources close to the singer said Spears was deeply shaken. One insider shared that she is "devastated" and understands she must face the consequences. Her inner circle is reportedly hoping for a resolution that focuses on recovery rather than jail time.

Support from her family has played a key role during this time. Jayden, along with his older brother Sean, whom Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has been by her side.

"Her sons are with her right now. They love her and want to support her," a source said.

Spears has kept a relatively low profile since the arrest. She was recently spotted in Malibu days before her Instagram return, dressed casually and avoiding attention while running errands.

According to US Magazine, her manager also addressed the situation, calling the arrest "inexcusable" but expressing hope that it could lead to positive change. He noted that Spears is expected to comply with the law and receive support from loved ones moving forward.