Where Is Tracy Chapman Now? Why Singer Ditched Fame for Quiet Life in San Francisco

Tracy Chapman is living a private life in San Francisco, where she gardens, takes walks with family and her two dogs, reads nonfiction and continues writing and rehearsing songs at home but has no current plans to record new music or tour, the singer-songwriter said in rare interviews earlier this year.

Chapman, 62, has not released an album of new material since "Our Bright Future" in 2008. She described her time away from the studio and stage as "a break" in an April 20, 2025, interview with EL PAÍS conducted by telephone from her San Francisco home. "I continue to write songs, play, rehearse ... I'm still involved in all the creative aspects of making music, but I just haven't tried to go into the studio or tour in quite some time," she said. Her daily routine includes gardening, walking and extensive reading, mostly nonfiction.

The singer broke a years-long period of limited public comment in April 2025 to promote a vinyl reissue of her self-titled 1988 debut album, which was released April 4 via Rhino Records to mark its 37th anniversary. The project was Chapman's initiative and took more than two years to complete with original producer David Kershenbaum. She insisted on a faithful recreation sourced from an analog master, telling Billboard on April 5, 2025, "I said I wanted to make a faithful reissue. I wanted it to sound as good or better than the original and to look like the original."

The reissue returned Chapman's debut to the Billboard album sales chart, reaching the top 10 in the April 19, 2025, tracking week, according to Billboard data. Chapman has expressed pride in the original recording, which earned her three Grammy Awards in 1989, including best new artist.

"I'm just so proud of it," she told Billboard. "It holds up for me." She has said she remains open to new music but would tour only in support of fresh material. "If I were to tour, I would tour for something new, new material," she said.

Chapman's most recent high-profile appearance came on Feb. 4, 2024, when she joined country singer Luke Combs onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards to perform "Fast Car," her 1988 hit that Combs had taken to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart the previous year. It marked her first live television performance in nearly a decade and her first public appearance in three years, Variety reported.

The duet followed the commercial resurgence of the original "Fast Car," which also earned Chapman the Country Music Association Award for song of the year in 2023 — making her the first Black woman to achieve both feats as a solo songwriter.

Kershenbaum, who produced the original album and the 2025 reissue, described the reissue process as a meticulous effort to match or exceed the 1988 version despite advances in technology. "We were zealous about our faithfulness," he told Billboard. "Through every step we would compare what we were doing now with what we had originally because we wanted people to be excited about it, not disappointed."

Chapman has long kept her personal and professional lives separate and has rarely granted interviews or performed publicly since wrapping her last tour in 2009. She told EL PAÍS she views her career as "long and very satisfying," adding that she measures success by her ability to express herself and connect with fans rather than commercial metrics. She has also spoken of her preference for purchasing music in physical form.

"Artists get paid when you actually buy a CD or the vinyl. That's important to me," she said in the Billboard interview.

Wikipedia and multiple news outlets, including EL PAÍS and Us Weekly, have reported that Chapman makes her home in San Francisco, a choice she made after rising to fame to prioritize privacy and well-being. As of March 2026, she hasn't revealed any intentions regarding new music, tours, or public engagements.

The 2025 re-release, coupled with her fleeting Grammy appearance in 2024, underscored the enduring impact of Chapman's music, even as she stepped back from the spotlight.

Her music continues to find new audiences through streaming and covers, despite her focus on a more private life. She's chosen to concentrate on her craft at home, foregoing the pursuit of commercial gain.