Britney Spears Steps Out for the First Time Looking Serious Days After DUI Arrest Amid Rehab Rumors

Britney Spears was spotted in public for the first time since her recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, drawing attention as new concerns emerge about her well-being and possible next steps.

Us Weekly reported that they spotted the 44-year-old pop star at the Malibu Country Mart shopping center on Sunday. A description of the sighting states, "Britney Spears was spotted out and about for the first time since her recent DUI arrest."

Images circulating online show Spears dressed in a long brown coat and black sunglasses and holding an orange purse while ordering a drink. An account adds that she appeared at a Starbucks location within the shopping area.

The public appearance follows her arrest earlier this month in Ventura County, California. A summary of official information states she was taken into custody "on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs," according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

Spears was detained late in the evening on March 4 and transported to a hospital for blood alcohol testing before being booked and released the following morning. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Her representative addressed the incident shortly afterward. An introduction to the statement notes that a spokesperson commented on the situation, saying, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," per PageSix.

The statement continues, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

The representative also emphasized family involvement moving forward. A summary introduces the remarks, which state, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

Those close to the singer have raised additional concerns. An attribution to a source familiar with the situation states, "Her team wants her in rehab or a program to help her get to a better place." The source adds, "Everyone around her hopes this will be a wake-up call for her."

Further claims from the same source suggest ongoing challenges. A presentation of the remarks states, "She has a lot of alone time at home which leads her to make bad choices like drinking."

The source continues, "She's at home now and [her son] Jayden is going to spend time with her to keep her company. Britney's very upset but doesn't truly understand the implications yet."

While Spears' brief outing marks a return to public view, questions remain about her next steps as legal proceedings and personal decisions unfold.