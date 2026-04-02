3 High-Profile Music Artist Disputes This Decade Spotlight Ownership and Control Issues

High-profile public disputes between major music artists and their labels or court-appointed controllers during the 2020s have drawn renewed attention to longstanding questions of master recording ownership, creative control and personal autonomy in the music industry.

Several cases stood out for their visibility and the industry practices they illuminated. Here are three:

Taylor Swift Regains Her Early Masters

In 2019, Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group, including the master recordings to Swift's first six studio albums, for $300 million. Braun sold the masters to Shamrock Capital in 2020 for about the same amount. Swift had long sought to own the recordings and responded by re-recording four of the albums as "Taylor's Version" releases.

On May 30, 2025, as per Billboard reporting, she announced she had purchased the original masters back from Shamrock for an estimated $360 million. In a statement on her website, she wrote, "All of the music I've ever made ... now belongs to me. All of my music videos. The concert films, of course. And the album art, the photography. Those unreleased songs.The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Ends

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge terminated Spears' 13-year conservatorship on Nov. 12, 2021, ruling it was "no longer required." The arrangement, established in 2008 and long overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, had controlled her personal decisions, medical care and finances.

The #FreeBritney fan campaign amplified public scrutiny of how such legal structures can restrict an artist's autonomy. According to Variety, fellow artists reacted publicly. Lady Gaga wrote on social media that she had "loved @britneyspears her whole career" and congratulated her on her freedom. Paris Hilton posted that the moment was "so long overdue" and called Spears "the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul."

Read more: Britney Spears Steps Out for the First Time Looking Serious Days After DUI Arrest Amid Rehab Rumors

Kim Petras Seeks Release from Republic Records

On Jan. 20, 2026, as per Billboard, Petras posted on X that she was "tired of having no control over my own life or career" and had "formally requested to be dropped" by Republic Records. She said her album "Detour" had been completed for six months but the label had refused to set a release date or pay her collaborators.

"I won a grammy 2 years ago........ the music is TEA. Still no support," she wrote, adding that she planned to self-fund and self-curate her music going forward. Kesha voiced support for Petras in the ensuing public discussion.

The ongoing legal battles have kept the issue of contract fairness front and center. Taylor Swift's decision to re-record her albums, along with the subsequent purchase of her original masters, shone a spotlight on the intricacies of owning master recordings.

Spears' conservatorship's end sparked wider discussions about the legal frameworks governing artists. Petras' recent Grammy win, followed by her label's actions, highlighted the persistent friction surrounding label backing and release strategies for artists whose music doesn't always conform to prevailing marketing strategies.

No single dispute has resolved systemic issues in artist contracts or control arrangements. Together, however, they have sustained industry discussion about ownership and autonomy even as streaming economics and touring revenue continue to evolve.