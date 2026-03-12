Britney Spears' DUI Arrest Sparks Sam Asghari's Powerful Warning — 'Oppressed Like Iranian Women'

Former spouse Sam Asghari issued a striking warning about the media treatment of Britney Spears following her recent DUI arrest, drawing a parallel to the oppression of women in his native Iran.

According to TMZ, Spears was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County, California—an incident that quickly drew national media coverage and public scrutiny. The arrest came as the pop icon continues to navigate personal and legal challenges after the 2021 termination of her conservatorship.

Asghari, married to Spears from 2022 until their divorce last year, appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss geopolitical issues involving Iran. However, the conversation turned to Spears' legal troubles.

In describing his ex-wife's media treatment, Asghari referenced his observations from his homeland.

He remarked in the interview, "Britney has been oppressed like Iranian women," while discussing the relentless attention Spears has received from the press and public.

Asghari has previously discussed Spears' challenges and the intense media focus on her life. During his Piers Morgan Uncensored appearance, he reiterated that sentiment.

He explained what he believes Spears needs most at this time: "What she needs more than anything is the media to backoff."

While emphasizing his support for her well-being, Asghari also alluded to broader cultural comparisons. He also observed that Spears' situation is reminiscent of the pressures women face in societies where there are tight controls, which reflects his concerns about the scrutiny that is placed upon women.

Asghari was recently interviewed by Fox News after the arrest of Spears. He also voiced his belief that she would recover. He conveyed optimism about her ability to recover, saying, "Brit made a mistake and can come back from it."

Despite the controversial comparison, Asghari's overarching message was that Spears deserves compassion and privacy.

Spears' DUI arrest unfolded as she was reportedly driving in Ventura County — an affluent region northwest of Los Angeles — prompting law enforcement to take her into custody on suspicion of impairment.

The pop star's legal team has not publicly commented on the specifics of the arrest or her next court appearance, and her representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Asghari's comments sparked a variety of responses across the internet. While some supporters praised his support of Spears, others took issue with his comparison to global women's rights concerns.

As the public's interest continues to be glued to the legal proceedings of Britney Spears' case, Asghari's take on the situation gives a fresh spin on the ongoing discussion about media accountability, individual responsibility, and the inherent danger of being a celebrity.

