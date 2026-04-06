Rare Guns N' Roses Track Played Live After Three Decades at Monsters of Rock

Guns N' Roses surprised fans in Brazil by performing a rare track live for the first time in more than three decades during their recent stop at the Monsters of Rock festival.

The band took the stage at Allianz Parque in São Paulo on April 5 and delivered a special moment when they played "Bad Apples," a song from their 1991 album Use Your Illusion I. The performance marked the first time the track had been played live in 35 years, and only the second time in the band's history.

"Bad Apples" was originally introduced during their 1991 appearance at the Rock in Rio festival. Since then, it had largely remained untouched in live shows, making its return a standout highlight of the night. Fans at the festival reacted with excitement as the band dug deep into their catalog.

According to Billboard, the setlist also included other rarely performed songs, such as "Dead Horse," another track from Use Your Illusion I.

In addition, the group brought back "Rocket Queen," a fan favorite from their debut album Appetite for Destruction. The mix of classic hits and lesser-known songs gave the show a fresh feel while still honoring their legacy.

Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Bad Apples’ Live for the First Time in 35 Years at São Paulo Showhttps://t.co/3P0uI3FUQL — billboard (@billboard) April 5, 2026

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The São Paulo concert is part of the band's 2026 world tour, which began on March 28 at the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico. That opening show also featured new material, including the live debuts of "Atlas" and "Nothin'," songs released in late 2025, RollingStone reported

These tracks marked the band's first new music since their 2023 singles "The General" and "Perhaps."

Guitarist Slash has hinted that more music could be on the way. In a recent interview, he shared that the band is planning to release a collection of previously recorded songs.

"I think what we're gonna do, we're gonna take all those songs and put them on something and release that as a package," he said.

He also revealed that the group is working toward a bigger goal. "The next record that we're gonna do is gonna be all new original stuff, and that'll be an actual album," Slash added, signaling a possible full-length project in the future.

The return of "Bad Apples" shows that Guns N' Roses is willing to revisit its past while still moving forward. The band is scheduled to continue its tour with more shows across Brazil before heading to the United States later this spring.