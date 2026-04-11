Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore Reunite for Concert Night After Mom Group Drama

Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore were all smiles as they enjoyed a night out together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Inglewood, California, putting recent "mom group" drama behind them.

The longtime friends, along with their husbands, were seen dancing and singing along during the show, showing a united front despite public attention on their friendship. The outing took place during Springsteen's two-night run at the Kia Forum on April 7 and April 9.

The legendary singer is currently on his "Land of Hope & Dreams Tour," and his performance of hits like "Born to Run" turned into a memorable evening for the group.

Moore later shared a video on Instagram Stories showing her and Duff enjoying the music, while their husbands, Taylor Goldsmith and Matthew Koma, joined in on the fun.

"Mentally I'm still here," Moore wrote on her post, calling it a perfect "@springsteen date night!!!" Duff quickly reposted the clip, showing her support for the fun night out, National Today reported.

Mandy Moore Shares Candid Footage from Her and Hilary Duff's Double Date at a Bruce Springsteen Concert https://t.co/ETTOew4yRZ — People (@people) April 10, 2026

Read more: Hilary Duff Reveals Painful Family Rift With Parents and Sister Haylie Duff

Hilary Duff Says Speculation About Friendships 'Suck'

According to Billboard, the reunion comes after weeks of online talk about a so-called "toxic mom group" involving several celebrity friends.

The issue gained attention after actress Ashley Tisdale wrote an essay describing a difficult experience within a group of mom friends. Internet users later linked the story to a circle that included Duff and Moore.

Duff later addressed the situation, saying it was painful to see public speculation about private friendships.

"It sucks to read something that's not true," she said in an interview, adding that the timing of the discussion felt unfair and emotionally difficult for those involved.

The Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore friendship has been strong for years, and their recent concert night showed they remain close despite outside noise. Both stars appeared relaxed and happy, laughing and dancing as they enjoyed the music together with their partners.

Moore, known for her role in "This Is Us," and Duff, best known for Lizzie McGuire, have often balanced busy careers with family life. Their shared night out offered a rare break from parenting duties and public scrutiny.