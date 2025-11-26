Hilary Duff Breaks Silence on Whether 'Mature' Was Written About Leonardo DiCaprio

Hilary Duff is finally speaking out about the rumors swirling around her new song "Mature," and whether the track was inspired by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The questions began right after the song's release, thanks to the lyric, "Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch," and a meme her husband Matthew Koma posted showing DiCaprio holding the single's artwork.

During an interview on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" on November 22, Duff said she has been amused by all the guesses online. "First of all, we're getting the biggest kick out of the speculations," she said. "It's honestly, it's thrilling."

She added that the internet's reaction has been entertaining, saying she has been watching many of the videos fans made.

According to People, Duff made it clear that Koma's meme shouldn't be taken as a clue. "You can't take anything that Matthew posts seriously. He's the biggest troll on the planet Earth," she explained.

Still, she kept things open-ended by adding, "Not confirming, not denying anything here."

Fans have also wondered if the song could be connected to Joel Madden, whom Duff dated from 2004 to 2006.

The song's theme of looking back on a younger version of herself only added fuel to that theory.

Duff has said before that "'Mature' is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self," hinting that the inspiration came from past experiences rather than one specific person.

Hilary Duff addressed whether her song “Mature” is about Leonardo DiCaprio after many fans started pointing out lyrics potentially referring to the Hollywood actor. pic.twitter.com/oGJ5mf5JUz — E! Australia & NZ (@EOnlineAU) November 25, 2025

Hilary Duff Reflects on Past in New Song

In "Mature," which marks Duff's first music release in 10 years, she reflects on growing up in the spotlight and what she learned along the way.

Lyrics like "She looks like she could be your daughter, like me before I got smarter," led fans to point toward old relationships, though Duff has avoided naming anyone directly.

Nicole Richie, who is married to Madden, joined in on the fun by sharing a playful picture of herself and Duff laughing together.

She wrote, "'Mature' is not the word I would use to describe us, but regardless, this song is a BOP." Madden reposted the photo too, adding to the lighthearted back-and-forth.

Duff says her return to music came from feeling ready after nearly a decade away. She credits her husband for helping inspire her new work.

"Living with the person that I live with... and being 38 and just arriving where I am in my life, I just felt like I can finally fill in the blanks," she shared on a recent podcast, ENews reported.

Along with "Mature," Duff announced her new album luck...or something, which is set to arrive February 20.

She will also perform live again in early 2026 on her "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" mini tour, marking her first concerts in years.