Prince and Bigi Jackson Pay Tribute to Their Father at 'Michael' Premiere

Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson stepped out together in Berlin on Friday, April 10, to honor their father, Michael Jackson, at the world premiere of the new biopic "Michael."

The brothers appeared on the red carpet at Uber Eats Music Hall, showing support for the film that tells the story of the legendary singer's life and career.

According to JustJared, Prince Jackson, 29, and Bigi Jackson, 24, both wore black suits for the event, each adding personal touches. Prince wore a red accent, while Bigi chose a white shirt under his jacket.

What stood out most were their matching gold crown details on their suit jackets and black armbands featuring an image inspired by their father's iconic dance pose.

The tribute carried a deeper meaning, reflecting their connection to their father, the late Michael Jackson, who often used similar armbands as part of his signature look and message of helping children in need. Their appearance was seen as a quiet but powerful nod to his legacy.

Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson paid tribute to their father Michael Jackson by wearing outfits inspired by him at the world premiere of the biopic Michael in Berlin on Friday.



Via Getty Images#MichaelJackson #PrinceJackson #BigiJackson #MichaelFilm #Berlin #HungamaExpress pic.twitter.com/MX8pFLrARI — Hungama Express (@HungamaExpress) April 11, 2026

New Film 'Michael' Traces Jackson 5 Rise

The film "Michael" explores both the global success and personal life of the music icon.

According to People, it follows his journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the most influential performers in music history.

The story also highlights both his triumphs and struggles, aiming to give audiences a closer look at the man behind the fame.

The biopic stars Michael's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who plays the lead role. Speaking about the experience, Jaafar said he felt called to the role and worked hard to capture his uncle's spirit and authenticity on screen.

The cast also includes actors portraying key figures in Michael Jackson's life, such as his parents and members of his family.

The premiere brought together members of the Jackson family and cast, including other relatives and production members supporting the film's release.

However, Michael's daughter Paris Jackson was not present, as she has previously expressed criticism about the project.

The event is part of a global rollout for "Michael," which is scheduled for theatrical release on April 24.