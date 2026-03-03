Michael Jackson's Son Bigi Shows Off Animated Side in Rare Public Outing Amid New Biopic Buzz on Late King of Pop

Bigi Jackson, the youngest son of the late Michael Jackson, was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend, offering a rare glimpse into his private life as renewed attention surrounds an upcoming biopic about his father.

According to the Daily Mail, Bigi — formerly known as Blanket Jackson — was seen grabbing lunch with friends on Sunday. The 24-year-old opted for a relaxed look, wearing a blue "Quint's Shark Fishing" T-shirt and black bottoms while appearing calm and content.

At one point during the outing, photographers captured him flashing what the outlet described as an animated expression, a contrast to his typically reserved public demeanor.

Unlike his siblings, Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson, Bigi has largely avoided the spotlight over the years. However, he has occasionally spoken publicly about issues important to him.

In a 2021 interview with Good Morning Britain reported by Yahoo!, Bigi addressed climate change. Reflecting on the issue, he said: "I do think it's important we all know about it. We have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is," he said.

The rare sighting comes as Hollywood prepares for the release of a new biographical film about Michael Jackson's life. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film will chronicle the singer's journey from his childhood in Gary, Indiana, to global superstardom. The project stars Jaafar Jackson, Bigi's cousin and the son of Jermaine Jackson, in the lead role.

Michael Jackson died in 2009 at age 50 after suffering cardiac arrest linked to acute propofol intoxication. Authorities later ruled his death a homicide. His personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 and sentenced to four years in prison.

Jackson's memorial service at what is now the Crypto.com Arena drew worldwide attention. During the emotional ceremony, Paris Jackson told mourners, "I just wanted to say, ever since I was born, daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine - and I just wanted to say I love him so much," she said.

As buzz builds around the upcoming biopic, Bigi's rare public outing has once again placed the Jackson family in the spotlight.