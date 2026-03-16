50 Cent's 'American Hustler' Leak Fuels Rumors of Hidden Vault & Earl Hayes' Deadly Scandal

A newly discovered track from 50 Cent is generating quite a buzz on the internet.

Fans are linking the newly discovered track, "American Hustler," to a more complex narrative, one that touches on unreleased music and the unfortunate past of the late rapper Earl Hayes.

The track's unexpected appearance has fueled speculation about the rapper's rumored vault of unheard songs and reignited conversation about one of hip-hop's most disturbing scandals.

According to a report from AllHipHop, the Queens-born rapper recently teased the track, prompting longtime fans to compare it with "Business Mind," a 2012 collaboration between 50 Cent and Hayes that appeared on the mixtape "5: Murder By Numbers." The report notes that listeners believe "American Hustler" may actually be the original solo version of that session.

A commentary in the publication report described the buzz around the track's release, stating, "We cannot stop playing this new 50 Cent song, but the streets are talking. Let us try to explain."

The publication also suggested the newly surfaced record might provide insight into the rapper's creative process during that period.

"The Queens mogul recently teased an unreleased track called 'American Hustler,' which longtime fans quickly connected to 'Business Mind,' his 2012 collaboration with the late Earl Hayes," the report said.

Online speculation has also focused on how the songs may have been recorded. The report noted that fans believe 50 Cent may have recorded a solo version first before later inviting Hayes to appear on the same production, possibly produced by Hit-Boy.

It was also the era of the mixtape, which gave artists the opportunity to produce different versions of their songs. This gave them more freedom as artists, as they did not face pressure from record labels.

The renewed attention also brings back discussion of Hayes' tragic death in 2014. Hayes, who had connections to prominent figures including Dr. Dre and Floyd Mayweather Jr., died after fatally shooting his wife, dancer Stephanie Moseley, before taking his own life.

Reports later indicated that Mayweather was allegedly connected via FaceTime during the confrontation, which shocked the entertainment world. The publication noted the gravity of that history, writing, "What makes this situation heavier is the presence of Earl Hayes himself."

Meanwhile, speculation continues about 50 Cent's unreleased catalog. According to the report, the rapper is believed to have recorded dozens of songs during that same era, with some estimates suggesting as many as 80 tracks remain unheard.

As interest around "American Hustler" grows, fans are wondering whether the resurfaced track could be part of a larger release strategy tied to 50 Cent's rumored project The Algorithm.

In separate news, BET reports that several major artists released new music this week, including 50 Cent, YG and Bossman Dlow.

50 Cent dropped the single "No One Told Us" featuring Leon Thomas, which doubles as a diss aimed at T.I. and the theme song for the upcoming Power: Origins series. Meanwhile, YG returned with "State of Emergency," signaling a new era and teasing an upcoming album.

Bossman Dlow also joined the lineup with "Motion Party," a high-energy track that fans are already calling a potential summer anthem.