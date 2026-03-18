Mary J. Blige Spills the Tea: 50 Cent Is a 'Great Boss' But Beware His Dark Side

Mary J. Blige is opening up about her working relationship with 50 Cent, offering both praise and caution as the hip-hop mogul remains at the center of multiple public disputes.

Blige shared her thoughts during a recent appearance on "Big Boy's Neighborhood," where she reflected on collaborating with 50 Cent on the hit series Power Book II: Ghost.

In describing their professional dynamic, Blige spoke positively about his leadership style.

"He's a great boss," and noted that the rapper "always blesses us with jobs."

The conversation then shifted to a more personal moment between the two artists.

"He opened up so much. He was so soft and inviting, and he told so much truth," Blige recalled. "And not that he would ever lie. What I'm saying is he was very vulnerable. I was like, 'Wow, you are really a nice man.' He's a beautiful person until you rub that wrong side, and then that's it," per Complex.

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Blige's remarks paint a nuanced picture of 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, highlighting both his generosity and a more volatile edge. Her comments arrive at a time when the rapper has been embroiled in several high-profile disputes with fellow artists.

In recent weeks, 50 Cent has traded barbs with rappers including Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous and Dave East. The tensions reportedly escalated after criticism surrounding a Netflix docuseries about Sean Combs.

He has also been in a public back-and-forth with T.I. since a Verzuz battle was called off. This has led to more social media exchanges, according to HotNewHipHop.

There are problems, but Blige's comments make it sound like 50 Cent's reputation behind the scenes is different from how he acts in public. The headlines are mostly about fights and arguments online, but her real-life experience with him makes up for that.

However, her experience with the "wrong side" of him also reflects the general idea that can be seen throughout the career of 50 Cent: the man is always ready to fight back.

Blige's perspective is also interesting as it contributes to the conversation by highlighting the connection between admiration and caution when discussing one of the most controversial figures in hip-hop music.

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